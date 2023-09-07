Arguments in the criminal contempt of Congress case of former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro began Wednesday in D.C. He was found guilty today. He said he knew the case had to be decided by the Supreme Court.

Since the J6 panel did not provide basic civil rights, including Due Process, Dr. Navarro refused to recognize the panel as legitimate. It wasn’t.

When they arrested him, they put him in handcuffs and leg irons. Dr. Navarro is a long-respected expert on trade.

A Hill reporter said his affect and composure in court remained unchanged when the jury verdict was read.

Navarro’s attorney Stan Woodward called for a mistrial just after the verdict was read, claiming the jurors went outside during their break and were exposed to protestors toting Jan. 6-related signs. Government prosecutors said they did not see any protestors outside the exit the jurors purportedly used.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said he would not rule on the mistrial request until the defense provided him video or photo evidence of such a situation, which they said they were collecting.

To find him guilty, the jury had to believe his information was pertinent and his failure to comply was willful.

THE PROCESS

They picked 12 jurors and two alternatives from the Democrat Trump haters of D.C.

Mr. Navarro is accused of ignoring subpoenas for documents and testimony from the House Jan. 6 committee. He claimed executive privilege. The fact that the panel was a rogue group that didn’t follow the Constitution weighed heavily in his decision not to respond. Joe Biden told the Secret Service not to respond to Republican congressional subpoenas.

Ironically, Hillary’s techs and so many other Democrats ignored subpoenas to appear before Congress, and nothing happened to them.

Obama-appointed U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta portended a speedy trial, saying that their direct questioning of witnesses would not last more than half a day. He was right.

Mehta rejected all of Navarro’s possible defenses when he lost a hearing based on executive privilege before Mehta.

Navarro claimed that former President Donald Trump had directed him to invoke executive privilege before the congressional panel that investigated the events in the lead-up to and during the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021. However, Trump did not submit any evidence asserting that he had claimed executive privilege in Navarro’s case.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday before jury selection started, Navarro said he had “effectively been stripped of most of the possible defenses in this case” and predicted the case would ultimately be determined by the Supreme Court.

NAVARRO AND EXECUTIVE PRIVILEGE

“This case is not really about me. It’s about the constitutional separation of powers and executive privilege,” he said.

A federal grand jury indicted Navarro, 74, last year on two counts of contempt of Congress, one for failing to provide papers and the other for failing to provide testimony to the House Jan. 6 committee. The indictment followed a criminal referral from the House of Representatives for his shunning of the committee’s subpoenas.

When he was arrested, he said he was thrown in a prison cell and treated like a terrorist. He also said no one read him his Miranda Rights.

Navarro pleaded not guilty to both charges. He could get thrown in prison for a couple of years, but he plans to appeal.

Democrats plan to bankrupt Republicans.

