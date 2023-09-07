AFL Addresses Biden Giving Parole & Benefits to All Illegal Crossers

America First Legal (AFL) is a wonderful organization. They are fighting for America. Not too many are.

ILLICIT USE OF PAROLE

One of the cases they’re taking up is the parole that Biden has decided to give illegal aliens coming into the country. They have given parole to about 360,000 immigrants from only four countries.

Worse than that is that the federal regulations give paroled aliens a potential clear path to permanent residency and to taxpayer-funded welfare, food stamps, health care, and other generous government benefits. This all takes away from Social Security and Medicare. Those programs are going broke. We are going broke as a nation.

A proposal by the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) would radically expand rules to allow entry whenever and wherever “detention is unavailable or impracticable.” The administration has set up a situation by which all detentions are impractible.

Parole was never meant for every single illegal alien coming into the country. It was rarely used and only under specific circumstances. It’s now a Biden-Mayorkas scam aimed at flooding the country with foreigners who will vote for Democrats.

THE PSEUDONYMS

AFL is also investigating Joe Biden’s use of pseudonyms to share confidential government information with high-ranking Ukrainian government officials dealing with his son and his son’s business partners.

Stephen Miller the president of AFL gives an example. On May 27 2016, Biden’s daily schedule was sent to RobertIPeters@pci.gov and to Hunter Biden, [an unelected drug addict]. The schedule for that day included a call with then-president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko. Another pseudonym e-mail account attributed to Biden includes the fake names Robin Ware and JRB Ware. The emails from Biden’s fake pseudonym Robert L Peters are on servers run by the Defense Information Service agency, part of the DOD.

We know there is strong evidence to show that Biden misused his office for financial gain for his family., which makes pseudonyms all the more suspect. This needs an investigation.

SUING RACIST META

Additionally, the AFL sued Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, the AICP & entertainment industry entities for racial discrimination for anti-white hiring bias which is backed up by a Bloomberg report.

It’s amazing that country is being destroyed quickly and so in our face and Stephen Miller has few compatriots. There is Judicial Watch and conservative people in Congress fighting, but we need the American people to make their voices heard.

