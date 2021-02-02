Expelling Marjorie Taylor Greene

Democrats want newly-elected Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene kicked off her committee assignments. She is the object of Democrat hate and scorn, and she’s not popular with the Republican leadership. According to some reports, the targeting of the elected official from Georgia’s 14th District has a goal, which is to make her the face of the Republican Party.

GREENE’S OFFENSES ACCORDING TO THE LEFT

We haven’t combed her Facebook posts, so we can’t confirm the comments, but the following is what is being said.

Kevin McCarthy said from her Facebook posts, Greene holds “racist, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic views.”

For example, Greene allegedly attributed a deadly forest fire to a Rothschild space laser. The Rothschilds are Jewish and are often the target of wild Jewish conspiracy theories. They are, in reality, generous, good people who saved lives in World War II.

That comment, if true, is terrible.

Senate Minority Leader McConnell spared nothing in reacting to Greene’s comments:

“Loony lies and conspiracy theories are cancer for the Republican Party and our country,” Mr. McConnell said. “Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality. This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party.”

Some think McConnell is a cancer in the Republican Party.

In an effort to expose her, Politico reported before her election that she allegedly “suggested that Muslims do not belong in government; thinks black people “are held slaves to the Democratic Party”; called George Soros, a Jewish Democratic megadonor, a Nazi; and said she would feel “proud” to see a Confederate monument if she were black because it symbolizes progress made since the Civil War.” They add that she believes in QAnon conspiracy theories.

CNN eagerly reported that Greene said on Facebook Live that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “guilty of treason” and that she will “suffer death or she’ll be in prison” for her “treason.”

CNN received help mining similar comments along the same lines from none other than Facebook monitors themselves.

She has removed several posts, including some that ‘liked’ similar comments about treasonous Democrats and considered penalties such as execution or prison, which puts her in line with many Democrats who said various Republicans, especially Donald Trump, was guilty of treason and should be in prison or executed.

Greene also said others had worked her page, and she wasn’t responsible for all of it. She does admit to much of it.

Tucker doesn’t deal with her comments before she was voted into Congress. He dealt with the attack itself:

These alleged comments were made before she took her seat in Congress. Her views were known before her election, and she was still the choice of the electorate. CNN doesn’t get to decide who sits in Congress, nor does Nancy Pelosi.

In the end, Greene’s undying admiration for and defense of Donald J. Trump is her real crime. Discrediting her reflects on him and all Republicans.

CALLS FOR HER EXPULSION

Rep. Jimmy Gomez wrote of Greene: Though her tenure in Congress has only lasted a few weeks, Greene is already facing calls to leave the House for her role in fanning the flames of the Capitol insurrection earlier this month after she objected to the election certification process and falsely insisted that Trump would remain president.

Insurrection is grossly exaggerated. We saw the shirtless climate extremist leader of the insurrection with the Buffalo horns. He became known as Viking Guy and faced 25 years in prison until he agreed to testify against Donald Trump during the DJT trial next week.

THE HATE CAMPAIGN

Democrats want her expelled from committees and preferably the House.

While offensive, Greene’s speech is protected under the 1st Amendment and should be protected. She was the choice of her voters. None of what she has said took place since she was elected. The House has no jurisdiction over Rep. Greene as a private citizen, which she was at the time.

The Democrats or Republicans have no right to overrule the voters. She won with a clear margin of victory.

Rep. Greene might be anti-Semitic, which is awful, but she hasn’t yet come close to Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. They are both serving on far more important committees than Greene will. Omar and Tlaib have spewed anti-Semitic, anti-white, anti-American hate as congresspeople. Greene has not.

When Democrats say expel Greene, we say, after Omar and Tlaib.

Then there is Rep. Swalwell, who apparently slept with a Chinese spy for years. He’s on the Intelligence Committee of all committees. Swalwell is a prime target for blackmail, yet, he is still on the Committee. Greene can’t be removed until after Swalwell is also removed.

As for some of her comments’ conspiratorial nature, we can’t exclude her until every Democrat who conspired in the Russia and Ukraine hoaxes is expelled.

We couldn’t find anything violent in what she said, but we can find violent comments made by Maxine Waters, Cory Booker, Nancy Pelosi, and others in the Democrat Party.

Rep. Greene isn’t someone I like to see in the House as a Republican, and if she’s anti-Semitic, that is terrible and unacceptable. However, Democrats have to get rid of their conspiracy theorists, spies, and anti-Semites before Republicans get rid of Marjorie Taylor Greene.

You first Nancy and Chuck!

