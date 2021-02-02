Publix heiress targeted in Georgia for funding a rally

Publix heiress Julie Jenkins Fancelli donated $300,000 to pay for the Jan. 6 rally before the riot at the U.S. Capitol, which has caused some customers to boycott the popular grocery chain, according to the Wall Street Journal.

We live in a country where people are destroyed for their opinions. Americans no longer have free speech.

The rally at the Capitol was overwhelmingly peaceful. Up to 200 people stormed the Capitol, vandalizing and stealing items as they screamed and chanted. Not all of the ‘rioters’ were violent or committed crimes. At the same time, hundreds of thousands of normal Americans rallied on behalf of Donald Trump.

Yet, media writes deceptive headlines like: As some spurn the grocery chain over heiress Fancelli’s funding of Capitol riot, others think about workers who co-own business.

The Fancelli family did not fund a riot. They funded a rally, a mostly peaceful rally.

Georgians, once very Republican, have joined the cancel culture boycott of Publix. Demographic changes have turned Georgia blue.

Fancelli, who is the daughter of Publix founder George Jenkins, donated more than $980,000 to former President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign and the Republican party, the Wall Street Journal reported.

According to USA Today, she provided the majority of the funds for the $500,000 rally in front of the White House. After that rally, some in the crowd mobilized to storm the Capitol, which led to five deaths, a lockdown for members of Congress, and Trump’s second impeachment.

The funding has nothing to do with the riot, yet the media is conflating the two. They want Republicans seen as violent rioters. The truth is that’s who Democrats are.

As for the five deaths. One woman was killed by a police officer when he didn’t have to shoot. Two people died of natural causes. Officer Sicknick was killed but died from unknown causes after he was roughed up at the Capitol. Another woman was trampled by the mob. That isn’t to minimize the awfulness of the storming of the Capitol, only to add a measure of truth.

In any case, Fancelli didn’t fund that, but you would never know it from the media reports.

Some Georgians say they will boycott Publix, but they are doing it as a result of a disinformation campaign. They’ve joined in with the Stalinist cancel culture.

