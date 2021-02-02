Militarisieren das Capitol per the Democrat Party

Joe Biden is transforming our institutions to the hard-left at a phenomenal rate, and he’s militarizing the Capitol.

Troops are amassing in the Capitol, even as the riot by a small mob on January 6th disappears in the rearview mirror. There are troops from 23 states in D.C., more are coming, and no one in the administration will tell us why.

Perhaps Governor Pritzker has given us the reason, as Tucker mentioned last night.

Four days ago, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, who bought his seat with $172 million in family money, wrote on Facebook: We must root out the dark forces of racism, white supremacy, and disinformation that have created this moment, but until we do that, our extraordinary Illinois National Guard troops will deploy with honor. Thank you for defending our democracy.

The military is in DC to fight disinformation? If you misuse your free speech against Democrats, the military will fight it.

Tucker addressed it last night. Here’s a short clip:



As Tucker noted sarcastically last night, an unspecified number of soldiers have been called up for an unspecified reason in D.C. and it’s not a big deal. “It’s business as usual here in Kurdistan.”

The Left claims they know who the enemy is and the enemy is here — it’s the Republicans. That should terrify all Americans, but it doesn’t seem to bother Democrats. They express their glee on social media. It’s short-sighted of them since one day they will be in the shorthairs for something they said or did. You can’t take free speech away from 75 million Americans and keep it for the rest.

HERE COME THE TROOPS

JUST IN – More bus loads of National Guard arriving in DC.pic.twitter.com/ShUT5BNj7y — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) February 1, 2021

