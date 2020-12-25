OPINION

Checkmate! After an Opening Gambit, Trump Exposes Treason and Uses the Constitution to Win

By Paul Dowling

“We’re going to keep fighting until every legal vote is counted. We’re going to keep fighting until every illegal vote is thrown out.” – Mike Pence, at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida, on December 22, 2020, promising to work towards the removal of all illegal votes from the presidential election “Every battle is won before it is ever fought.” – Sun Tzu, in The Art of War, suggesting that preparation is everything

Trump’s 2020 Electoral Chess Game Was Planned in Advance

Trump knew, immediately after being elected to his first term, that he could not depend on the element of surprise to win election to a second term four years down the road. Trump’s support among voters, in 2016, was so off-the-charts that he was able to win the election by overcoming any vote-switching algorithms that may have been set in place by the Deep State and overwhelming the polling places with so many votes that ballot-box stuffing was also defeated. Indeed, it was a nationwide plan to cheat Trump out of an electoral win that formed the basis of the Democrats’ arrogance in predicting a 95% probability of a Hillary Clinton win. The American people were so hungry for deliverance from a corrupt political establishment that, even after the likely vote-flipping of many millions of votes from Trump to Clinton, the people were still able to pull off an upset for Trump in 2016.

Trump knew that come 2020, after years of promise-keeping, his popularity would soar, so Democrats would literally have to pull out all the stops to beat him in his bid for election to a second term. And, with the Democrats preparing to turn America socialist and cancel free and fair elections forever after, the stakes for America’s free republic were higher than ever before. In order to win, Trump would have to run up the score by having a veritable marathon of rallies, in order to ensure maximum campaign exposure, before allowing election thieves to engage in undeniable voter fraud in plain view of the public.

Rather than using the federal government to harden every state election against cheating, Trump chose instead to sacrifice six or seven states in an opening gambit extraordinaire, knowing that the American people would bear witness to everything – from the statistically impossible reversals of fortune with regard to vote-totals, to the kicking out of Republican poll watchers from polling stations to the casting of false ballots from suitcases revealed by hidden cameras, to the testimony of forensic computer analysts on algorithmic vote-flipping. But why would Trump sacrifice a straightforward, no-nonsense, stress-free path to reëlection, in favor of the chaotic series of events that was unleashed in its stead? The answer is that, without exposing the voter fraud in its many forms, in 2020, nothing serious would be done to rectify these now-systemic problems, and the next election would have been lost to a political-establishment agent of China, which would have put a stop to fair elections in the United States for good. None of this is simply about a four-year election.

Does General Flynn Know Something?

General Michael Flynn, President Trump’s former national security advisor, spoke at a pro-Trump rally in Washington, DC, on December 12, 2020, using metaphors that a man steeped in the culture of military intelligence would naturally employ: “We’re standing in the middle of Jericho, because we have penetrated the walls of Jericho, right? You know, what they [the Israelites] didn’t want to do was assault Jericho; what they wanted to do was march in peace around there with their soldiers. . . . Well, where’s Jericho? . . . It’s actually a place in our history and in our hearts.” Jericho represents, in modern terms, America’s DC Swamp, an urban environment of deep darkness and measureless corruption. But how does one peaceably defeat such deadly foes as those who would send Deep-State “soldiers” to attack, and possibly kill, “Trumpers” in payback for their “shenanigans,” such as the Deep State might consider the holding of a Jericho March? General Flynn said during his speech, “I’ve been asked, on a scale of one to ten, who will be the next President of the United States; and I say, Donald Trump – ten! A ten!” So, what is it that Flynn knows? Maybe what the general has recognized is that, simply by using Constitutional means, a peaceable penetration of the Deep State has been enabled by the foresight of America’s Founders, to the extent that President Trump is already on the path to a genuine victory in the presidential election.

Article II and the Electors Clause

According to the Electors Clause of the US Constitution (in Article II, Section 1, Clause Two), “Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress.” This means that state legislatures have plenary power – without obtaining leave from any other political entity – to decide whose electoral votes to send to the Congress to be counted. The states have mainly chosen, over the years, to delegate this power to the citizenry by means of holding popular votes. But the state legislatures may, at any time, choose to take back their power, under Article II, to certify presidential electors – a principle that has been affirmed by Bush v. Gore. There is still time enough for the people’s state legislatures to do this, since, on December 14, 2020, dueling Republican electors voted in the seven disputed states simultaneously with those of the Democrats, thereby preserving Trump’s ability to have Biden’s electoral votes replaced by the legislatures of those states. (The states with dueling electors are as follows: Arizona with 11 electoral votes; Georgia with 16; Michigan with 16; Nevada with 6; New Mexico with 5; Pennsylvania with 20; and Wisconsin with 10.)

There is precedent for the decertification of one slate of electors in preference for another. In 1960, the State of Hawaii, which originally certified a slate of Republican votes for Richard M. Nixon, allowed dueling Democrat electors to cast their ballots as well, just in case the recount might alter the outcome in favor of John F. Kennedy. And this is actually what happened; Hawaii’s Democrat slate of electoral votes was eventually certified in place of the Republican one, to be counted into the record, in the end, by Vice President Nixon, on January 6, 1961.

The Vice President Acts as Presiding Officer During the Tally of Electoral Votes

Mike Pence, the Vice President of the United States and the President of the Senate, steps into the role of Presiding Officer of the presidential election on January 6, 2021, in order to manage the process that will determine which candidate – Donald Trump or Joe Biden – shall legally win the presidency. In this role, Pence should choose not to accept, as evidence of the popular will, the electoral votes of states whose electors were chosen in violation of the election rules drawn up by state legislatures, which would be an infringement of the Electors Clause in Article II of the Constitution. And such a transgression of the rules did indeed occur, for the world to see, when governors and judges of the contested states took it upon themselves to prescribe election procedures for the 2020 election, thereby usurping the rightful authority of their state legislatures.

So, it follows that the electoral votes of any states whose electors were selected un-Constitutionally should be thrown out as fruit of a poisonous tree. Since Trump possesses a presumptive lead in the Electoral College, among uncontested states, Pence’s tossing out of the electoral slates of contested states would, in all likelihood, mean a win for President Trump by a vote of 232 to 222.

The Constitution Mandates the Striking of Illegally-Cast Electoral Votes

The Electoral Count Act of 1887 assumes a post-election period that sees controversies resolved in accord with Constitutional principles, culminating in the certification of electors by the legislatively-prescribed method. However, if electoral disputes are still ongoing in a state beyond the point when the state’s electors are normally certified – due to an un-Constitutionally executed election – such a state may be said not to have appointed a slate of electors that is legally recognizable, according to the Constitution. This would mean that Pence, being presented with the votes of illegally chosen electors, as it were, would have to make the determination that no legal electoral votes have actually been submitted, when it comes to submissions by states whose legislative rules alone did not govern the outcome of the presidential referendum on Election Day. Because illegal elections were held in the cases of the seven aforementioned states with dueling electors, Pence would be obligated, under the Constitution, to declare the number of legally appointed electors for the election to be only 454, rather than the customary 538; if Trump and Biden were to win all of their respective legal votes – with no faithless electors diminishing the expected totals for either candidate – the president would win reëlection by a vote of 232 electoral votes to 222.

Under the 12th Amendment, the supreme law of the land with regard to determining how the electoral votes are to be counted, “the President of the Senate [Mike Pence] shall, in the Presence of the Senate and House of Representatives, open all the certificates [of the states with legal electoral votes] and the votes shall then be counted.” The clear implication is one that envisions the President of the Senate being responsible for the actual opening and tallying of electoral votes, as well as the duty of judging the validity of each slate of ballots to be counted. This would ultimately mean that Pence is tasked with making the decision about which states’ electoral votes are to be discarded, due to their having been un-Constitutionally chosen, and which votes submitted shall be counted, due to there being no Article II issues regarding them. The Constitutional principle involved is to count only the legal votes. The text of the Constitution itself does not require any special method to be used, upon which to base such decisions, or any formal prior notice to be given, before the vice president may exercise his prerogative, so Pence would be free to use Dr. Peter Navarro’s official report on election irregularities on which to base his decisions, as well as any other official documents that report violations of the Electors Clause.

The House of Representatives’ Role

If the electoral vote count, for unforeseen reasons, were to end in a tie or some other result that would deprive both candidates of the vote tally needed to win a majority, then the House of Representatives would choose the president by an electoral process in which each state delegation casts one vote. This would mean that the incoming membership of the 117th Congress – comprised of 27 delegations that are majority-Republican, 20 Democrat, and three tied – would likely choose Trump, in a one-vote-per-state balloting process, which would also serve to prove General Flynn’s assertion that “[t]he courts aren’t going to decide who the next President of the United States will be. We the People decide.” In such a case as this, it is the people’s newly-elected representatives who would stand in as Trump’s electors.

Possibilities: Challenging Biden’s Tainted Electoral Votes and Other Speculations

It is, of course, possible that some other scenario might play out; for example, Mo Brooks might lodge challenges against the spoilt electoral votes of any jurisdictions whose elections were obviously stolen by “Joe China” and the Democrats in coöperation with the Chinese Communist Party. In order for Brooks to carry out such challenges to any slates of electoral votes, he would need a cosponsor in the Senate – someone like Tommy Tuberville, perhaps. Denying either candidate of a majority of legally-appointed electoral votes would, of course, throw the election into the House of Representatives.

Another way for the people’s representatives to reëlect the president would be for the legislatures in three or four states to convene under their Article II plenary authority, for the purpose of altering the un-Constitutional certifications of the electors in their states by formally choosing electors in accord with the Electors Clause – most likely for Trump, given the fact that all of these state legislatures are currently Republican.

The People Have Caught On to the Fraud, and Trump Appears to Be Winning

It would appear to be President Trump who has the advantage, according to the rules, in the still-to-be-decided presidential election. The American public is growing in knowledge about the size of the corruption in the 2020 presidential election, as countless electoral illegalities are being exposed, along with the extreme measures that literally treasonous officials are taking to prohibit all transparency and cancel any investigation into electoral matters. Reprobate governors and judges are blocking nearly all customary means by which false results are challenged and true outcomes revealed. And Americans know that the only possible reason for hiding information related to how the election was conducted is that, unfortunately, quislings are coördinating their efforts in a plan to steal the election from America-first Donald Trump and hand it to China-first Joe Biden. No matter how the situation is ultimately resolved, a result appears to be in the offing that will ultimately preserve liberty and justice for all, throughout the land, in an affirmation of the US Constitution and the rule of law.

Knocking the Walls of Jericho Down, to Get to “Light and Truth”

Nearing the end of his speech at the Jericho March, General Flynn said this: “I’m going to use a metaphor, because – Jericho – we’re inside the walls of the Deep State. And there is evil and there is corruption. And there is light and truth. We’re going to get to the light, and we’re going to get to the truth. . . . We’re going to knock those walls down.” Was Flynn referring – with his ten-out-of-ten certainty – to the election of Trump to a second term? Indeed, it would appear so. In the end, it would seem to be the Constitution that is going to win the day for American patriots, by bringing about a victory for the most popular president in recent memory, President Donald J. Trump. On December 22, 2020, Vice President Mike Pence spoke these words at a Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida: “We’re going to keep fighting until every legal vote is counted. We’re going to keep fighting until every illegal vote is thrown out.” Was Pence referring to electoral votes?

It is beginning to look as if, after the November 3rd vote, the January 6th result of the presidential election was already knowable; for, by intending to count only “every legal vote” and by removing from the equation “every illegal vote” that would be cast by state electors (in contravention to the Electors Clause), the electoral math always was, and still is, in the president’s favor. Trump’s end game has been staring Americans in the face all along, and for the Deep State it can mean only one thing: Checkmate!

~~~

Paul Dowling

Paul Dowling has written about the Constitution, as well as articles for Independent Sentinel, American Thinker, Godfather Politics, Eagle Rising, and Conservative Notions.