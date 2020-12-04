Expert witness: Media “is a platform for information operations” [communism?]

During a Senate Crossfire Hurricane and media bias hearing on Thursday, Ron Johnson asked witness Lee Smith about bias in the media and the use of confidential sources. The media now quotes anonymous sources for every hit piece or propaganda article they write.

Lee Smith, a Fellow for the Hudson Institute, who comes from the left, said the issue of the press in the last several years is not about partisanship. This is not a “normal press,” and it is very “corrupt” and “very dangerous.”

What we see now is the collapse of the media which started to some degree “with the financial collapse of the esteemed press, which began with the advent of the Internet. We’ve seen as a consequence, the moral and professional collapse of the press. What we’re talking about now is not a normal media. It is a platform for information operations,” Smith told Senator Johnson.

That sounds like communism.

The Senate Homeland Security Committee held the hearing on congressional oversight of the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation into possible ties between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russian officials. The hearing also focused on the bias of media organizations and social media platforms against conservative viewpoints.

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) chaired the hearing that featured testimony from investigative journalists Sharyl Attkisson and Lee Smith as well as former FBI official Kevin Brock. After Ranking Member Gary Peters (D-MI) delivered his opening statement, no Democrats participated in the hearing.

