NV fraud case: 42K voters voted twice, 1500 dead voted, and more

On Thursday, Donald Trump’s lawyers presented their case of voter fraud in Nevada State Court, Carson City. The ruling is expected today.

If accurate, they have more than enough to overturn the election. There is no way to know who these people voted for, but it should be redone.

The lawyers, who also represent Republicans, said in court that approximately 42,000 voters “voted twice” in Nevada, 2,468 voters legally changed their addresses to another country or state, 1,500 voters were listed as deceased by the Social Security Administration, about 20,000 voters had a non-Nevada mailing address and 6,000 voters who had U.S. Postal Service “flags” on “vacant addresses.”

They also submitted evidence that purports to show nearly 8,000 ballots cast “by voters with addresses that are physically non-existent,” and approximately 15,000 voters who were “registered to vacant or commercial properties that cast ballots,” according to the Nevada GOP.

Before the hearing, the Nevada GOP wrote on Twitter that it has 20 binders of evidence supporting their claims.

“We have testimony from multiple witnesses reporting that the USB drives used in the election would show that vote tallies changed overnight,” the group added on Twitter. “That means in the dead of night, votes would appear or disappear on these voting machines during early voting and Election Day.”

Democrat attorney Kevin Hamilton said there is no way to tell who voted for whom in the election. Russell also echoed his statement.

“In a court of law it’s evidence that counts, not tweets or social media bluster, not hearsay or speculation, it’s evidence and that’s what’s missing in the record before the court,” he said, as reported by Fox News.

Democrats can’t find evidence. If you taped it to their face, they wouldn’t be able to find it.

But Trump attorney Jesse Binnall said that their evidence about voter records was partially obtained via DMV records.

Matt Schlapp said they have so much evidence, they couldn’t fit in the car and had to take a separate car.

Watch:

We have so much evidence of systemic voter fraud in Nevada we couldn’t even fit in the car with us, we needed a separate car for it at the airport. @realDonaldTrump won Nevada, by a lot, and we intend to show that today in court. #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/hYj9EzYxmq — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) December 3, 2020