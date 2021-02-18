Experts say COV might be with us forever! Maybe we’d better open up!

The nation’s top infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci dismissed the idea that COVID-19 would be eradicated in the next several years at a webinar hosted by think tank Chatham House in November.
“We need to plan that this is something we may need to maintain control over chronically. It may be something that becomes endemic, that we have to just be careful about,” he said.
It’s likely SARS-CoV-2 is here to stay, other health experts say.
IT MIGHT BE ENDEMIC
“It appears as though this virus is likely to remain endemic in populations at least for several years, possibly indefinitely, ” Dr. Pritish Tosh, an infectious diseases physician and researcher at the Mayo Clinic said.
The four common cold coronaviruses, which are considered cousins of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, are considered endemic in most parts of the world, including the U.S., said Dr. Donald Burke, professor of epidemiology at the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health.
“We don’t notice them,” he said. “They’re transmitted, they’re constant.”
A January study found that the virus “could join the ranks of mild, cold-causing … human coronaviruses in the long run,” according to Emory University and Penn State University scientists.
THANK THE CCP
The model, published in the peer-reviewed journal Science, compares SARS-CoV-2 to four common cold coronaviruses plus the SARS and MERS viruses, which surfaced in 2003 and 2012, respectively.
Researchers determined from the model that if the novel coronavirus continues to circulate in the general population and most people are exposed to it from childhood, it could be added to the list of common colds.
However, they do admit it is hard to know what will happen five years from now.
