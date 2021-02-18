CNN banned Cuomo interviewing his brother who’s bullying a Dem & obstructed justice









According to the Albany Times-Union, the U.S. Attorney’s investigation is in its ‘early stages,’ but is investigating Cuomo’s controversial home policy, which may have resulted in thousands of deaths, many more than the Cuomo administration originally reported.

The agency had to look into it, but that doesn’t mean this is a serious probe.

CNN BANS A CHRIS-ANDREW CUOMO MADCAP ROUTINE

CNN has banned Chis Cuomo from interviewing his brother. They could hardly do otherwise. There won’t be any comedy routines with the two as people die.

Remember This?

THUG CUOMO CALLED TO BULLY AND BERATE A WITNESS TO THE DEROSA CALL

Speaking with FOX 5 NY morning program ‘Good Day New York,’ Kim said Cuomo called him on Saturday night, berating and yelling at him for 10 minutes. That was followed by his staff repeatedly calling and texting him.

Kim is one of nine Democrats who signed a letter calling for the revocation of Cuomo’s emergency powers.

“Are you a lawyer? You didn’t hear right. You are not a lawyer. How could you have understood what Melissa had said? This is what she said. You will issue the statement tonight and you will go back and do it,” Kim said about Cuomo.

Last week, Cuomo’s top aide Melissa DeRosa told Democratic lawmakers that the administration took months to release data since they were worried about Trump’s DoJ.

“I heard what happened in a private meeting. Kim continued, “I felt that his secretary admitted to lying to hide numbers because they didn’t want federal investigators to weaponize that data against them. I spoke out and told the truth.”

After a scathing report by Letitia James, the Cuomo administration revealed that 15,000 long-term care residents had died, up from the 8,500 previously disclosed.

HE TRIED TO OBSTRUCT JUSTICE

In March, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo flew to Washington D.C. to demand then-President Donald Trump fire an official seeking to expose the scandal, according to the official himself, Michael Caputo.

Michael Caputo tells OANN, “Cuomo flew to DC in late May 2020 and told Trump to fire him for publicly criticizing his nursing home policy,” OANN’s Jack Posobiec tweeted. “Caputo was an HHS official working to track nursing home deaths.”

That’s obstruction of justice. Hopefully, the FBI is probing that too.

Does anyone think this is a serious investigation or that the Biden DoJ/FBI would find Andrew Cuomo guilty of anything? They will probably say he didn’t have any intent.

IT’S IN ITS EARLY STAGES

The probe by the U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of New York is apparently in its early stages and is focusing on the work of some of the senior members of the governor’s task force, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter who is not authorized to comment publicly.

“As we publicly said, DOJ (Department of Justice) has been looking into this for months,” said Richard Azzopardi, a spokesman for the governor. “We have been cooperating with them and we will continue to.”

John Marzulli, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn, on Wednesday afternoon said he could not “confirm or deny” whether the office has initiated an investigation.

But if you ask them about the trucks that followed a Biden-Harris campaign bus, or a pull-down noose in a garage, or the rioters at the Capitol, they will give you a blow-by-blow.

Under a Cuomo directive, the state health department issued an order directing nursing homes and other long-term care facilities that they must accept residents who were being discharged from hospitals even if they were still testing positive for the infectious disease. The Times-Union claimed it was on condition they could handle them properly. That’s not exactly how it went down.

If they wanted to exist, they had to do it.

