Explosive evidence that Russia was never the problem, it was China

A new explosive report shows the problem isn’t Russian trolls, it’s Communist Chinese bots. That was the problem all along. China had nearly 200,000 bots on Twitter focusing on riling up people, meddling, spreading propaganda, and inciting turmoil. In other words, they weaponized Twitter.

Russia had 1200 bots by way of comparison.

Twitter released the information as part of a report entitled, “Disclosing networks of state-linked information operations we’ve removed.”

The report outlines how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had two methods of targeting Twitter users with Chinese propaganda. They had 23,750 accounts that served as the core network. There was another 150,000 that boosted the content.

Twitter reported that the accounts were “involved in a range of manipulative and coordinated activities.” They were “spreading geopolitical narratives favorable to the Communist Party of China (CCP) while continuing to push deceptive narratives about the political dynamics in Hong Kong.”

Whatever will the Democrats do now about their lies? Oh, I forgot, the media will lie and cover for them or ignore this completely.