F-Bomb Harris & Her Toxic, Unhealthy Work Environment

“Senator Harris vocally throws F-bombs and other profanity constantly and her berating of staff and others. The staff is in complete fear of her, and she uses her profanity throughout the day.”

The NY Post reported about a 2019 op-ed from professor Terry McAteer published in California newspaper The Union, which describes the “eye-opening” month his son Gregory spent as an intern for Harris, now the presumptive Democratic nominee for president.

It’s no secret that Kamala Harris can keep staff because she’s nasty. She also refuses to do the preparation and work necessary, and then when things go wrong, she blames everyone else.

Obama picked her from central casting.

Feminists that didn’t like Trump’s mouth are OK with a woman that needs ivory soap? Kamala Harris on her favorite curse word. What’s your favorite curse word? Harris: “I can’t say it. It starts with an ‘m’ and it ends with ‘ah.’ Not ‘er.’” pic.twitter.com/6OSEd2KMt5 — Terri Green (@TerriGreenUSA) November 9, 2023

McAteer, who interned with her when she was an attorney general, is a Democrat with long generational political ties to the Democrats.

He said she continuously throws F-bombs around and berates her staff and others. He tried not to make eye contact with her so she wouldn’t notice him.

The former public policy intern said that as she entered the office in the morning, everyone had to stand and refer to her as general. They all had to say, ‘Good Morning, General.’ He added that she was a terrible boss.

That is WEIRD! She is a Super Weirdo.

Others who work with her have called her a ‘bully’ after she became vice president to Joe Biden.

McAteer’s op-ed re-emerged after Open the Books.com reported that Harris is experiencing a 91.5% staff turnover rate within her vice-president office.

Politico, NY Times Said the Same Thing

An article in Politico confirmed this. Staff said she treated them like “sh**.” They called the environment “toxic” and “unhealthy.”

“This is my third presidential campaign and I have never seen an organization treat its staff so poorly,” wrote state operations director Kelly Mehlenbacher in the Nov. 11 letter, which was obtained by The New York Times.

As two administration officials told Politico, the VP herself also bears responsibility for the way her office is run. “It all starts at the top,” said one of the administration officials, who, like others, requested anonymity to be able to speak candidly about a sensitive matter.

If she becomes the Deep State president, an already unhealthy country will look like her office.

The Atlantic and other publications said the same thing. There was a “constant stream of soul-destroying criticism.”

It’s who she is:

Kamala Harris Drops Unexpected F-Bomb on Stage For all that has been made about Trump’s messaging and behavior, you would think that the other side would operate with a little more decorum. At the APAICS Leadership Summit, Harris had some very emotionally-charged language about… pic.twitter.com/Cp0B5KJqOO — Vigilant News (@VigilantNews) May 14, 2024