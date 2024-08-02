Kamalanomics: Higher Unemployment, Far Fewer Jobs

M DOWLING
The unemployment numbers went way up, and the predicted increase in jobs went way down. Hiring fell sharply, and unemployment rose for the fourth straight month. All the indicators are poor to very poor.

Friday’s report from the Labor Department showed that employers added just 114,000 jobs in July – 35% fewer than forecasters had expected – and that unemployment, now up to 4.3%, is the highest since October 2021.

Economists were expecting slower monthly growth, with around 175,000 jobs added and an unemployment rate that remains at 4.1%.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell noted Wednesday that the central bank is keeping a close eye on the labor market and that Fed officials are ready to step in by cutting rates if growth drops off sharply.

Democrats want the interest rates cut so they look good before the election.

“Things are deteriorating quickly,’’ said Julia Pollak chief economist at the job marketplace ZipRecruiter. The news shook financial markets around the world.

The unemployment rate’s jump to 4.3% in July crossed a tripwire that historically has signaled that the United States is in recession. Economists still blame the pandemic and say we might not be in recession.

If the people who didn’t return to the job market are included, the unemployment rate has to be between 6.9% and 8.2%.

People just aren’t coming back to work. The employment numbers include people who are caring for relatives.

Antoni is concerned about all the people who did not return to the labor force. I would like to add that the Harris-Biden regime has put many of these people on the ever-growing welfare state, which is very bad policy. Those in that position make more money by sitting at home and collecting welfare. Kamala’s socialist policies add more low-paying jobs than good-paying jobs.


