FAA Shatters the Constitution With Illegal Hiring & Promotion

Matt Walsh of Daily Wire obtained internal footage of senior officials at the FAA’s Flight Program Operations division, which is responsible for all aspects of airport operations. They were workshopping a plan to reduce the number of white males in aviation.

We don’t know how much they have acted on this, but they have seemingly acted on it.

Walsh describes what you’re seeing in the footage below.

It begins with FAA acting deputy chief operating officer Angela McCullough saying more workers need to go from “ramp to cockpit,” meaning she wants to see more baggage handlers become airline pilots.

She complained that flight operations are “white-male dominated,” so she told the managers they needed to “talk about what the future could look like.”

I’m envisioning the future with female baggage handlers crashing planes. I’m just joking, but what the leadership and the Democrat party and global leaders want is to create chaos, and these fools are going along with it.

Additionally and more importantly, this is illegal. Our country was founded on equality, not attributes that a person inherits. It’s in our Constitution. These people are breaking the Constitution.

Miss McCullough said she gets a “bit uncomfortable” to have all these white males dominating. The FAA VP of Flight Program Operations thinks her words are “great” and wants to spend time thinking them through. He seems unaware that this is against the law. You don’t hire people because they’re women.

As Matt Walsh says, this is indicative of a much larger DEI problem than we thought we had. Several members of the FAA have told him that it’s endangering the public and distracting them from their work. That’s very believable because how could it not?

Knowingly Hiring Mentally Ill Pilots

One pilot from Delta confirmed that they recently promoted a trans pilot who repeatedly received bad reviews from captains. According to this source, the pilot “would likely not have” survived probation except that he’s trans. He, she, whatever.

Another pilot told Walsh that Delta routinely makes exceptions for transgenders concerning grooming and behavior.

Walsh says that this industry-wide embrace of overt mental illness afflicts every aspect of aviation. It even affects advanced military systems designs. It even affects gender-inclusive seat belts.

They give critical funding to tribal-owned corporations and socially and economically disadvantaged businesses. The program is called eFast. You can expect an aviation disaster in the near future.

Knowing this, can I say you’re crazy to fly Delta again? Maybe it’s crazy to fly any of these airlines if you can avoid it.

THE WALSH VIDEOS AND TWEETS

The videos are from 2022.

2/ The footage begins with FAA acting deputy chief operating officer Angela McCullough saying more workers need to go from “ramp to cockpit,” meaning she wants to see more baggage handlers become airline pilots. pic.twitter.com/2KAeHNcJA2 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 7, 2024

4/ In response, David ‘Wil’ Riggins, the FAA’s Vice President of Flight Program Operations, says, “That’s great, honestly. Those are some words that we really need to spend some time digging through and thinking about.” pic.twitter.com/pDftSZZQc5 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 7, 2024

5/ This footage, which is from April of 2022, is a sign of a much larger problem. Over the past few weeks, I’ve heard from several members of the aviation industry who tell me that DEI is endangering the public and distracting them from their work. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 7, 2024

7/ The source also notes that Delta routinely makes exceptions for trans-identifying pilots concerning grooming and behavioral standards. Internally, Delta has even published a lengthy guide for pilots who believe they were born in the wrong body. pic.twitter.com/8aQszhqVJw — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 7, 2024

9/ Several sources have also sent me documentation about one of the FAA’s largest programs, called “eFast,” which prioritizes “Indian Tribal Owned corporations” and “Socially and Economically Disadvantaged Businesses” for billions of dollars in critical grant funding. pic.twitter.com/3LyXkTGhAI — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 7, 2024

11/ It’s only a matter of time until this combination of incompetence and anti-white discrimination leads to a major air disaster. The aviation industry needs a completely new mandate — one that’s focused solely on safety — before a lot of people die. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 7, 2024

