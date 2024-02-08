Peasants Won’t Travel in the Future Except by Headphones

In the future, the wealthy will be able to travel, but those peasants of lesser means will travel via headsets. How thoughtful of our great global leaders.

Now we know why they’re pushing virtual reality.

People Need To Understand, IT IS NO COINCIDENCE Companies Are Just now Releasing Virtual Reality Headsets According To The World Economic Forum: Travel Will Be For The Elites, The Poor Will Use VR Headsets “There’s gonna be people of means who are going to travel, and then… pic.twitter.com/BsL74hHTgk — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 8, 2024

IS THIS WHAT THE METAVERSE IS ABOUT?

The Metaverse

The word Metaverse has transformed. It first appeared in a 1992 dystopian novel, Snow Crash, as a portmanteau of meta and universe. It was a deeply dystopian novel of a collapsed America that is overrun by violence and poverty.

Metaverse has mostly referred to cyberspace, including virtual reality.

According to Wiki, in science fiction, the “metaverse” is a hypothetical iteration of the Internet as a single, universal, and immersive virtual world that is facilitated by the use of virtual reality and augmented reality headsets.

In colloquial usage, a “metaverse” is a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection.

The word has been expanded to include a vision of what the Internet will become, i.e., “a single shared immersive, persistent, 3D virtual space where humans experience life in ways they couldn’t in the physical world.”

The WEF now has Metaverse in its sights. It has the potential to keep track of everyone and control people globally if they have the Internet.

Defining and building an open and inclusive metaverse

The World Economic Forum is committed to bringing together leading voices from the private sector, civil society, academia, and policy to define the parameters of an economically viable, accessible, and inclusive metaverse.

We aim to foster collaboration among multiple stakeholders to build the metaverse in an integrated and open way and to help it fulfill its promise by transforming consumer experiences and business models across industries.

“The World Economic Forum is bringing together leading voices from the private sector, civil society, academia, and policy to define the parameters of an economically viable, interoperable, safe, and inclusive metaverse, focusing on two core areas: governance and economic and social value creation.”

Sounds concerning to me.

