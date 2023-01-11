FAA Shuts Down Domestic Flights Over Systems Outage – Where’s Pete?

Due to a complete system outage, the FAA has shut down almost all or all domestic flights until at least 9 am. Perhaps concentrating on “racial equity,” “inclusion,” “income inequality,” “environmental justice,” “climate change,” and other far-left ideals wasn’t such a good idea?

It is a critical system outage.

Known as ‘Pothole Pete’ when he was mayor because he couldn’t fix the potholes, he was charged with an enormous transportation job he had zero qualifications for other than he is a gay man with a Marxist father married to a man.

Maybe Pete should look at updating the systems instead of worrying about imaginary racist roads. Watch:

BREAKING: Widespread U.S. flight delays expected after critical FAA system goes down; agency currently working on getting it back online pic.twitter.com/DVQAw4nsTE — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) January 11, 2023

Allegedly, there is no evidence of a cyberattack. They are working to restore an outage of its Notice to Air Missions System (NOTAM), which sends notifications to pilots about flight restrictions, hazards, and broken equipment. The Notice to Air Missions System provides pilots with critical information regarding changes that may affect their flights.

President Biden told reporters on Wednesday morning that he had spoken with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about the outage and asked that he “report directly to me when they find out” the cause.

“Aircraft can still land safely, just not take off right now. They don’t know what the cause of it is; they expect in a couple of hours they’ll have a good sense of what caused it and will respond at that time,” Biden said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted Wednesday that there was “no evidence of a cyberattack at this point.” [You can’t believe anything KJP says]

The ground stop would allow the FAA “to validate the integrity of flight and safety information,” it said.

In an earlier update, the FAA wrote on Twitter that “operations across the National Airspace System are affected.

As of 8:12 a.m, ET, there were 3,578 flight delays within, into, or out of the U.S. on Wednesday, according to data from FlightAware. There were also 450 flight cancellations within, into, or out of the U.S.

Related