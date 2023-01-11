Tom Bower’s Shocking Exposé on Meghan’s Mother & Harry’s Drug Use

Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, hit the stands; so far, it seems deliberately destructive. The book has a wicked stepmother, drugs, sex, fights, and it’s raw, unflinching, and a personal attack on his family, and the institution. It was followed up immediately by a Tom Bower exposé on Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle’s mother, and accusations of Harry’s drug use. Bower also said Harry’s not smart.

Tom Bower appeared on Dan Wootton and claimed that Doria Ragland was not only a drug user, she was also a dealer. He believes that is what caused the split from Thomas Markle.

He also says Prince Harry has been an addict for twenty-five years and continues to take drugs to this day. Bower said he believes he smokes pot every day.

Harry, he continued, is not a smart man and failed his entrance exams to Eton. His Sandhurst entrance essay was the writing of a 13-year-old when he was twenty.

Bower said he could back up everything he is saying in the clip below.

Doria Ragland disappeared from Meghan’s life for ten years (ages 5 to 18) (reportedly, Doria was in jail for 4 or 5 years over a real estate crime for part of the ten years).

Bower claims it’s all true.

Harry is quoted as saying he’s planning to take down Catherine.

The Markles have decided to release a documentary with all of Meghan Markle’s skeletons. They say it will reveal all of Meghan’s lies.

There are reports that Meghan is now distancing herself from her mother.

Watch:

GB News posted the interview, but it was taken down quickly. Unfortunately for them, it’s still all over the Internet.

This is absolutely true. ‘It’s a nasty, vulgar book… we are dealing with a really unintelligent man.’ An excellent interview with Tom Bower and @danwootton @GBNEWS At Eton, Harry “was bottom of the class every year”

– a staggering achievement. https://t.co/weCr8KnBMn — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) January 11, 2023

MEGYN KELLY DOESN’T THINK MUCH OF THE BOOK AND HARRY

Discussing penises and his teddy bear?

‘As soon as they stop talking about the one thing that makes them interesting, which is their connection to the Royal Family, we’re going to move on. There is no act two.’@MegynKelly and @DanWootton discuss America’s waning interest in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/tRBLPBa5Xl — GB News (@GBNEWS) January 10, 2023

PIERS MORGAN REACTS FURIOUSLY

Piers Morgan has furiously reacted to Prince Harry’s upcoming book Spare, saying the royal has “blown it” with his family.

In his bombshell ­autobiography, the Duke of Sussex takes aim at his brother, stepmother, and a string of other royals in a stream of blistering takedowns.

“There is no doubt that this is highly entertaining in parts, it’s riveting, it’s incredibly intrusive. You can’t believe what you are reading,” the broadcaster said.

“This will be a number one best seller, good luck to him. He’ll make millions but at what cost?

“He’s blown it with his entire family. There’s no amount of money in the world that would make me do this to my family.”

Morgan then said there was “one thing” to do with Harry’s memoir.

“Rather than buy it and feather his greedy little nest, do what I’m going to do right now,” he said.

He chucked it in a bin.

Just finished reading Spare (me…) – it’s even more salacious in its deeply intrusive revelations about the Royal Family than you can possibly imagine. Prince Privacy’s sold them all down the river for a gazillion pieces of treacherous silver. A truly staggering betrayal. pic.twitter.com/aLGZFnurDF — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 9, 2023

CLASHING OVER HARRY

‘He’s doing it for the money isn’t he?’ ‘The media make their money off Harry and Meghan, so why shouldn’t they make their money too? They’re not sponging off the taxpayer.’@Nigel_Farage and Narinda Kaur clash over the Sussexes relationship with the Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/RVJEILJ0Za — GB News (@GBNEWS) January 4, 2023

