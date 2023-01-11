Did You Know Biden Was Involved in a Salvation Army Secret Service

During his trip to the border, Joe Biden, our own Walter Mitty, thought the Salvation Army was the Secret Service. To call his whispered comment to the official a gaffe, as this diplomatic reporter below has, is a stretch. He told the Salvation Army official, “I spent some time in the secret service in Poland and Ukraine.”

These aren’t mistakes. Biden had two brain surgeries, and after the second surgery, the doctor told Biden he might never be the same. Now, combined with that, he has some level of senility. Let’s not forget his lifelong career as a liar. His bad mental health is of “serious concern.”

The 25th Amendment was made for just such a man as this. Watch:

BIDEN’S BRAIN SURGERIES

Joe Biden had two brain surgeries to repair brain aneurysms in 1988, one in February and another in May. His neurosurgeon gave Biden less than a 50% chance of making a full recovery.

He said Biden might never be the same [and he wasn’t that good to begin with.]

Biden has since acquired a reputation for blathering, being loquacious, and deviating from prepared remarks. The New York Times wrote that Biden had “weak filters” that made him “capable of blurting out pretty much anything.”

BIDEN’S BAD HEALTH

Barack Obama’s former physician of twenty-two years didn’t think Joe Biden was in good health in 2019. Specifically, he said, “he is not a healthy guy,” after reading his medical report, The Washington Examiner reported.

Dr. David Scheiner commented on Biden’s medical report, stating he looks “frail” and as if he could soon have a stroke based on his medical record.

The physician said that although Biden is “not in bad shape for his age,” he isn’t in “outstanding health. Could I guarantee he won’t have issues for the next four years? He has a lot of issues that are just sort of sitting there.”

“The details from the letter made Scheiner, 81, concerned about Biden’s potential for strokes, and he said he would want to see results from an MRI or CT scan,” the Washington Examiner reported. “Because Biden also used to have sleep apnea before getting surgery on his sinus and nasal passages, Scheiner said he would also like to review the results of a sleep study.”

Biden’s doctor Kevin O’Connor in 2019 said he is being treated for four ailments, and has quite an extensive medical history, but is “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

He didn’t check his brain or mental fitness.

The doctor said he has A-fib and takes two prescription medications, has reflux, high cholesterol, seasonal allergies, and has various sports medicine and orthopedic injuries. He has a history of brain aneurysms, with two in 1988, one of which almost killed him.

He also had prostate surgery and a gallbladder removed.

Dr. O’Connor did not deal with Biden’s obvious cognitive issues. The doctor concluded he is “fit” to serve as President [if you don’t count his mental fitness?].

Related