Facebook Admits Censoring the Truth for the White House

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is a litigator in a very important free speech case, Missouri v. Biden. The case seeks to prove Biden colluded with social media to silence Americans. It is unconstitutional for the government to censor Americans or collude to have a third party censor.

“President Biden’s Administration colluded with social media companies to censor differing viewpoints and silence “misinformation” that was later deemed true,” Bailey wrote on Twitter.

In one mail he obtained from the White House, dated March 21, 2021, a Fakebook staffer discussed “levers for tackling vaccine hesitancy content” with Andrew Slavitt, then a senior adviser on Biden’s COVID-19 response team, and Rob Flaherty, White House director of digital strategy, The Daily Signal reports. [bold, ours]

“You also asked us about our levers for reducing virality of vaccine hesitancy content,” wrote the Facebook staffer, whose identity was redacted. “As you know, in addition to removing vaccine misinformation, we have been focused on reducing the virality of content discouraging vaccines that does not contain actionable information. This is often-true content, which we allow at the post level because it is important for people to be able to discuss both their personal experiences and concerns about the vaccine, but it can be framed as sensation, alarmist, or shocking.”

“We’ll remove these Groups, Pages, and Accounts when they are disproportionately promoting this sensationalized content,” the Facebook staffer added. He or she then promised, “More on this front as we proceed to implement.”

In another email dated January 23, 2021, a White House employee asks Twitter to silence Robert Kennedy, Jr., a known critic of the White House’s COVID-19 narrative.

In one email from April 14, 2021, the Biden White House directs Facebook to shut down conservative voices Tucker Carlson and Tomi Lahren.

Bailey gave an example of YouTube toeing the line. It was dated July 20, 2021, from Rob Flaherty to Google re: YouTube.

“We appreciate your interest in our announcement yesterday. With regards to your question on the Tweet, it is important to keep in mind that borderline content accounts for a fraction of 1% of what is watched on YouTube in the United States. We use machine learning to reduce the recommendations of this type of content, including potentially harmful misinformation. In January 2019, we announced changes to our recommendations systems to limit the spread of this type of content, which resulted in a 70% drop in watch time on non-subscribed recommended content in the U.S. and our goal is to have views of non-subscribed recommended borderline content below 0.5%. I will keep you updated with any new policy or product improvements that we make as we continue our work to help people find authoritative health information on YouTube.

Bailey has evidence that the truth no longer matters, and the scheme starts at “the highest (and I mean the highest) levels of the WH [White House].”

