Facebook fact-checkers are tied to Soros, Hillary Clinton, CCP, and CNN

The independent fact-checkers policing Americans online are tied to George Soros, Hillary Clinton, the Chinese Communist Party, and CNN.

Lead Stories makes money from TikTok, a CCP-tied company. It was also co-founded by a longtime CNN producer. Staffers also come, mostly, from CNN.

They claim the fact-checkers are certified by the International Fact-Checking Network. It was founded by the Poynter Institute which works closely with TikTok. He didn’t mention this, but Soros provides Poynter with funding.

The Facebook fact-checkers get almost all of their money from Google and radical leftist billionaire, George Soros. One of the policy board members is tied to Hillary Clinton.

These are in complete control of what you see online, shaping your reality.

Watch: