Twitter has no problem with this statement from the CCP

It has been three days and still no fact check, no warning labels, and nothing about violating Twitter’s standards.

They not only target people for their political and religious beliefs, but they also put them in gulags and use them for organ transplants.

In Xinjiang, all citizens enjoy the same rights. It is a completely independent choice of each citizen to believe in, or not believe in, any religion. https://t.co/7kACz4uYgm — Chinese Embassy in US (@ChineseEmbinUS) December 10, 2020

I wonder if the Uighurs or Falun Gong would agree with this:

The efforts in counter-terrorism and deradicalization in Xinjiang have never targeted any specific religion or ethnic group, and devout religious believers are never equated with extremists. https://t.co/7kACz4uYgm — Chinese Embassy in US (@ChineseEmbinUS) December 10, 2020

The embassy is also pushing climate change. Meanwhile, they have no intention of doing anything until 2030. And in 2030, they will have some other excuse.

🇨🇳President Xi Jinping made new proposals for global climate governance:

➡️close ranks&make new advances that feature win-win cooperation

➡️raise ambition&foster new architecture involving all ➡️boost confidence&pursue new approach towards green recovery #ClimateAmbitionSummit pic.twitter.com/z3oO1w3bmK — Chinese Embassy in US (@ChineseEmbinUS) December 12, 2020