Antifa, BLM go to the police – they want to defund – for protection

The Proud Boys and other Trump supporters were assaulted by Antifa and Black Lives Matter the night of the March on DC. Four Trump supporters were knifed, and one is in ICU. Reports we’ve received indicate that police did nothing. The police were ordered to stand down by the leftist officials in charge.

Ironically, there were also reports last night that the communist militants went to the police for protection. That’s the police they want to be defunded.

One of the Trump supporters who was with the group who were assaulted told me this:

One guy pulled a handgun on one of the guys I was with. The cops did nothing. The guy ran off and the cop just sat in his car. Also, on the first night, four Spanish guys got out of a car. One pulled a knife. Things were getting heated and the cops across the street did nothing.

The guys finally backed off and left.

Too many of us.

Watch:

DC: BLM and Antifa militants receiving protection from MPD officers tonight The very police department they have been calling to defund all year long #tatumreport #drewhernandez pic.twitter.com/xhN1O05gQu — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) December 12, 2020

Antifa and BLM are violent communist anarchists who aren’t a bit abashed about asking the police for protection.

Watch:

DC: Antifa maces a Trump Supporter in the face Fellow comrades then mock the man afterwards #tatumreport #drewhernandez pic.twitter.com/gu9CRrHFhL — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) December 12, 2020

Watch:

This March for DC pitted communist anarchists against Americans. It’s as simple as that.

DC: Epic moment as Marine One performs a flyover as thousands of Trump supporters sing “The National Anthem” in Freedom Plaza for the “March for Trump” rally in support of @realDonaldTrump #tatumreport #drewhernandez pic.twitter.com/luq1XYjzaq — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) December 12, 2020