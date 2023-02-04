Prostitutes Solicit Outside Catholic Grade School in California

Prostitutes solicit customers outside a Catholic elementary school in Oakland after Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom legalized loitering with the intent to engage in prostitution.

Parents and city officials report that police believe some of the women may be trafficked. They are walking outside St. Anthony’s K-8 grade school off E. 15th Street in Oakland at all hours of the day.

Rosa Vargas sees it every day as she drops off her daughter.

“You have to be very alert in this neighborhood…they’ve followed me a couple times,” said Vargas, talking about known pimps in the area.

This is so dangerous. Politicians who allow this are pigs for endangering children and women.

One video of the women trying to solicit men was published 30 days after a new California bill allowing loitering. That was predictable.

Democrat Sen. Scott Wiener, who sponsored the bill, says the problem is longstanding. Weiner is a terrible, terrible politician. He sponsors some awful bills regarding sex. Wiener is responsible for the bill that made California a sanctuary state for child-gender surgeries. He recommended a law to teach Drag Queen 101 in K-12. The man is weird and should have nothing to do with setting any policy.

He’s opposed to sex shaming.

Related