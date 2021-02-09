Privileged celebrities demand Biden kill the Dakota Access Pipeline

After President Joe Biden’s decision to kill the Keystone XL pipeline with an executive order, more than 200 allegedly environmentally-conscious celebrities have called upon the president to kill the Dakota Access Pipeline.

These are the same people riding around in big vans, yachts, and private jets when they’re away from their huge mansions.

“More than 200 people have signed a letter addressed to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris urging them to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline after a court ruled that President Donald Trump’s administration broke the law when it pushed forward with construction during his tenure in the White House,” reports The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

In Hollywood, it’s easy to get 200 of these types to sign a letter that makes them feel good.

“Some of those include Leonardo DiCaprio, Cher, Ava DuVernay, Jane Fonda, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Jason Momoa, Kerry Washington, Sarah Silverman, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany, Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara,” the report continued.

In the lengthy letter, the signers insisted that Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stop the Dakota Access Pipeline. The argument claims it violated the sovereignty rights of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and was not given an Environmental Impact Statement.

“In 2016, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe became the epicenter of a global climate justice movement to stop the illegal construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline,” the letter states. “The pipeline had originally been slated to cross the Missouri River north of Bismarck, ND, yet the risk of an oil spill on the city’s 90% white inhabitants was deemed too great. The new crossing site shifted the risk to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, in a location of key religious and cultural importance, including the burial grounds of their ancestors. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved several of the required permits without conducting an Environmental Impact Statement or adequately consulting with the Tribe.”

“After several months of peaceful demonstrations and the advocacy of tens of millions of Americans, President Obama listened to the demands of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe,” it continues. “He declined to issue the final pipeline permit. Then the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced they would conduct a full environmental review, which would focus on the Tribe’s treaty rights. However, Trump stopped the review and fast-tracked the pipeline hours after he took office, further violating tribal sovereignty.”

A U.S. District Court last year ordered a new environmental review. The company is constantly under review.

“The Court ordered the U.S. Army Corps to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement. In July 2020, the Court ordered the pipeline be shut down. After an appeal, on January 27th, days after your Inauguration, the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled that the pipeline is operating illegally and gave your Administration the authority to shut down the pipeline,” it argues.

Pipelines are very politicized. Yet, it is the safest way to transport oil.

Joe Biden’s decision to shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline cost thousands of jobs, angering several union leaders who backed him during the 2020 election. The union leaders had to know this was coming, and their anger appears a bit disingenuous.

Additionally, it should be noted that the government is actually stealing private property by shutting down a pipeline. A company and its investors paid to build it in good faith.

Jen Psaki said last week that they might shut down “all those pipelines.”

This is how Biden builds back better. First he destroys, then fairy dust will sprinkle us with jobs.

Related





