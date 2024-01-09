Facing Impeachment, Mayorkas Threatens Republicans

Florida congresswoman Kat Cammack appeared on Harris Faulkner’s show on Fox News yesterday morning. The Representative told Mrs. Faulkner that in a closed-door exchange with Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, members of Congress told the radical open borders official that he was looking to be impeached.

Mayorkas allegedly said: “You’re not gonna like who comes next.” When Cammack asked him if that was supposed to be a threat, Mayoraks allegedly didn’t respond but smiled. We imagine it was an evil smirk since he’s so good at that.

Who could possibly be worse? Isn’t Satan too busy right now?

In a closed-door meeting with DHS Sec. Mayorkas and members of Congress, Sec. Mayorkas told us if we impeached him, we wouldn’t like “who comes next.” His intent in turning every town in America into a border town is purposeful and it’s time to send him packing. I joined… pic.twitter.com/bKuw29aO5A — Kat Cammack (@Kat_Cammack) January 9, 2024

Cammack added that he knows exactly what he’s doing. This is 100 percent by design. They want an open border crisis; whether it is for an election, whether it’s for future votes as they work to get rid of citizenship as a requirement for voting, we’re not sure.

Actually, they’re getting rid of citizenship and sovereignty. These lunatic Democrats want us all to be poor and miserable.

Democrats are a threat to democracy.

I was a Democrat once, and Biden was one of those you could not like. He’s nasty, dishonest, racist, and dumb.

64 Times the Biden Administration Intentionally Undermined Border Security https://t.co/4cvD2xixDS pic.twitter.com/zdYnoKC6dy — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 9, 2024

