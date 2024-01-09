Infamous Ray Epps Gets Probation But It’s Not a Set Up Says MSM

An infamous defendant in the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, Ray Epps, who was seen on video numerous times riling up the crowd on January 5th and 6th, was finally charged for a minor offense, and his sentencing was today.

The prosecutor asked for six months in prison and $500 restitution, and Epps asked for probation. He threw himself at the mercy of the court.

Ray Epps, 62, formerly of Queen Creek, Arizona, pleaded guilty to disruptive conduct on restricted grounds at the Capitol in September.

I took this information from USA Today, which, for some reason, still exists despite no one buying it. They claim, along with most of the media, that anyone who suspects anything untoward is a conspiracy theorist.

You’re simply not allowed to think it’s a setup.

“I have learned that truth is not always found in the places that I used to trust,” said a pitiful Epps, who asked for mercy before learning his sentence.

“I am regretful, remorseful, deeply sorry, and angry at myself for attending the protest,” Epps said in a letter to the judge.

The media is ripping apart anyone who suspects Epps worked for the FBI or some other government agency. Anyone who does is called a conspiracy theorist. ’60 Minutes’ made him seem like an innocent victim last year, and he was the only J6 rallygoer the media and the J6 panel liked.

Here is one example of Ray Epps instigating trouble. He has said he was trying to de-escalate, and that’s just not true:

Obama-appointed U.S. District Judge James Boasberg sentenced him to 12 months of probation and $500 in restitution.

“You were hounded out of your home,” Boasberg said. “You were hounded out of your town.”

Allegedly, he received death threats and had to move. No evidence was presented to the public to prove his claim.

Meanwhile, Enrique Tarrio is in prison for 22 years, and he wasn’t even in D.C. on J6, but he wrote some messages the DOJ didn’t like.

