Fact-checking politicians is sooo over! It was only needed 2016-2020

Jimmy Dore is a left-wing comedian, but no matter your political leanings, you will want to hear this segment on his show. He compares honesty and communication between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

He explains that Joementia is demented and, according to Bezos’s Washington Post fact-checking politicians is no longer needed under Biden. Dore calls Joe a sociopath and war criminal.

We don’t agree with many of Dore’s political opinions, but he has Joe’s number, and he believes in free speech.

Watch:

