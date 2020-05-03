Facts here are striking! Why Florida COV doesn’t look like New York COVID-19

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Focus on facts, data, research, science, not fear! Florida was supposed to end up just like New York or Uber Italy when it came to the virus. However, it is nowhere near, on any level.

Look at the apples-to-apples comparisons.

So, what did Ron de Santis do? He followed the science, the data, and the research:

They didn’t use one-size-fits-all. They used a tailored, measured approach.

While Governor Cuomo was killing the elderly in New York, Florida protected them and civil rights, which was way above blue states’ pay grade.

