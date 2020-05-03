Facts here are striking! Why Florida COV doesn’t look like New York COVID-19

Focus on facts, data, research, science, not fear! Florida was supposed to end up just like New York or Uber Italy when it came to the virus. However, it is nowhere near, on any level.

Look at the apples-to-apples comparisons.

We need to focus on facts and not fear. They said Florida was going to be just like New York or an “Uber Italy” when it came to hospitalizations and fatalities. This was wrong. It’s time to focus on the facts and follow a safe, smart and step-by-step plan for recovery. pic.twitter.com/tCksZJ05a3 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 1, 2020

So, what did Ron de Santis do? He followed the science, the data, and the research:

Florida has done better than anyone predicted. We have a big, diverse state that requires a tailored and measured approach. Data and science have helped us flatten the curve in a safe way. pic.twitter.com/x3VGLGjlE4 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 29, 2020

They didn’t use one-size-fits-all. They used a tailored, measured approach.

While Governor Cuomo was killing the elderly in New York, Florida protected them and civil rights, which was way above blue states’ pay grade.

