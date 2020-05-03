Data shows ‘not one child’ passed the virus to adults, so let’s keep them out of school

There had not been a case to date and there was “no evidence that closing schools is an effective measure”. Further evidence from China showed when families had contracted the virus, children were “unlikely to be the index case”. ~ Kostas Danis, epidemiologist

Children have almost no cases of contracting the coronavirus so we shut down the schools, yet the vulnerable aged are put into nursing homes where it spreads out of control and kills most of them. This must make sense to Andrew Cuomo who has mandated the elderly with coronavirus be placed in nursing homes instead of hospitals.

He had a huge hospital ship — the Comfort — that never held more than 189 people, but instead of sending them there, he disposed of them in nursing homes.

But the best defense is a good offense so Marcus Aurelius Cuomo is threatening nursing homes for his mistake. He’s investigating and will look to criminally charge the officials who head the homes. Cuomo doesn’t seem to realize nursing homes are not hospitals equipped for pandemics.

NO EVIDENCE ANY CHILD PASSED THE VIRUS ON

The data, the research, the science now shows that there is not one incident whereby a child gave the coronavirus to an adult, but, by all means, let’s keep them out of school indefinitely.

A review of the evidence in partnership with the Royal College of Paediatrics has found that no child has passed this virus on to an adult.

Major studies into the impact of COVID-19 on young children suggest they “do not play a significant role” in spreading the virus and are less likely to become infected than adults.

Public health officials in Switzerland have announced that under-10s can hug their grandparents again because they pose them no risk.

Now a review in partnership with the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) has found the evidence “consistently demonstrates reduced infection and infectivity of children in the transmission chain”.

Led by Dr. Alasdair Munro, a clinical research fellow in pediatric infectious diseases, the research concluded: “COVID-19 appears to affect children less often and with less severity, including frequent asymptomatic or subclinical infection. There is evidence of critical illness, but it is rare.

The review by the Don’t Forget the Bubbles pediatric research project said: “Notably, the China/WHO joint commission could not recall episodes during contact tracing where transmission occurred from a child to an adult.”

Kostas Danis, an epidemiologist at Public Health France who carried out that study, said the fact that children developed a milder form of the diseases may explain why they did not transmit the virus.

While he said that it was possible children could infect others, there had not been a case to date and there was “no evidence that closing schools is an effective measure”. Further evidence from China showed when families had contracted the virus, children were “unlikely to be the index case”.

Professor Russell Viner, the president of the RCPCH, said: “From around the world we are not seeing evidence that children are involved in spreading or transmitting the virus but we do not have enough evidence.” If you’re over 70, you’re vulnerable, they concluded. So, why aren’t we just quarantining them — but only if they so choose?