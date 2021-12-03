Failing Chicago Public Schools Will Abolish Gendered Bathrooms

















Chicago Public Schools abolished gendered bathrooms to include transgender children.

A watchdog group said the Marine Leadership Academy High School in Chicago has called child protective services twenty-two times since 2019 about sexual misconduct allegations.

Chicago Schools perform abysmally. Children are almost guaranteed to not reach proficiency in reading, math, and writing, but, at the same time they are pushed along from grade to grade. Only 5% meet high school proficiency and only 25% meet proficiency in the elementary schools.

This bathroom issue is more a distraction than a need. The need is to teach these children. The 21,000 children trapped in these failed schools learn all about changing their gender and becoming activists, but not how to read, write, and do math.

By December 1st, all Chicago schools had to meet bathroom equality standards with signs. What happened to educational equality?

Chicago school district’s Chief Title IX Officer announced the signs on bathrooms were to change this week.

“We’re also taking steps to create more inclusive and supportive schools. One change that will be implemented this school year relates to our school bathrooms. In compliance with new federal guidelines, all CPS students and staff will have fair and equitable access to bathroom facilities that align with their gender identity.”

“Our district’s Office of Student Protections and Title IX is also working on a long term plan to create more permanent signage for our bathrooms,” the video says. A caveat is that school staff will still have their own separate restrooms despite this overhaul.

Watch:

Chicago Public Schools just announced new bathroom rules and signage under Title IX. All Chicago public schools will be required by December 1st to change bathroom signage to gender neutral terminology. CPS says “all bathrooms are open for use by anyone who feels comfortable.” pic.twitter.com/Q2p878Q3jU — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) December 2, 2021

So, the girls and boys have no privacy, and girls could be in bathrooms with boys who rape, but the teachers are safe and maintain their privacy.

Dangerous Schools

A watchdog group said the Marine Leadership Academy High School in Chicago has called child protective services twenty-two times since 2019 about sexual misconduct allegations.

Sexual misconduct includes rape.

Chicago Public Schools’ watchdog repeatedly warned district officials and child protective services of pervasive sexual abuse at a West Side school since the start of a 2019 investigation into allegations of misconduct.

The office of William Fletcher, the Chicago Public Schools inspector general, on November 19th, released a summary report. It described instances of sexual misconduct, and inappropriate relationships between staff and students. There was a failure by the school principal and other staff members at Marine Leadership Academy to report the allegations that date back to 2016.

Why don’t they just teach the children and stop interfering in their sexual development. At least stop making it the end-all and be-all.

Related















