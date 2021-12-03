Joe Rogan Called Out Big Tech on Hiding the Hunter Biden Laptop

















Joe Rogan said one of the things that drives these conspiracy theories is that there are real conspiracies. He used the Hunter Biden laptop story as an example. There is clearly a bunch of people who tried to keep evidence and information from the public.

“They wanted to make sure that evidence wasn’t easily distributed,” Rogan said. He added that the media is concerned people “would breed” into the story and decide to re-elect Donald Trump.

Watch:

Joe Rogan calls out big tech’s conspiracy to deflate the Hunter Biden laptop story, in order to prevent people from reelecting Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/uFIjPr2pRW — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) December 2, 2021

Related















