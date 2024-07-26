Fake Ad Campaign: White Dudes for Harris

M DOWLING
A ridiculous ad campaign for Kamala was manufactured to continue the gaslighting of America. Some strategist came up with a ‘White Dudes for Harris’ campaign. When they are not gaslighting us, they are concocting grassroot supporters.

Kamala is still incompetent with terrible policies like Joe Biden’s, only worse.

There is also a White Women for Kamala group. Isn’t this racist?

No one is falling for this. Nothing is real. Everything is staged with these new Democrats. It’s almost certain that beta males will sign up for this. The gender identity adherents will come out because she’s brown-skinned and a woman. They probably don’t care if she is incompetent and extremely far-left.

So far, people aren’t taking it seriously.


