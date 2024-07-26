NY Files Response to MO’s Suit: James Wants DJT Sentenced

New York Attorney General Letitia James responded to the Missouri lawsuit against New York. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey petitioned the Supreme Court directly for permission to file a complaint against New York. Citing the gag order, Bailey said the restrictions prevent Missourian voters from hearing from the President.

It would delay Trump’s upcoming sentencing hearing and lift the gag order. Her case centers around Missouri’s inability to show concrete harm to sovereign interests. She was worried about a delay in the sentencing before the statute of limitations set in.

It seems obvious that she wants him sentenced before the election.

She wrote, “Allowing Missouri to file this suit for relief against New York would permit an extraordinary and dangerous end-run around former President Trump’s ongoing state court proceedings and the statutory limitations on this Court’s jurisdiction to review state court decisions.”

The James team cited several court cases. There are other grounds. A poster listed them here.

James also indicated that other forums are available to adjudicate the First Amendment issues they raise. She also pulled the Missouri lacks standing card. All those points might be winners.

Stalinist James is intent on her vengeful lawfare.

Read our lawsuit here: https://t.co/XxLQVGFD7M… Read New York's response filed today here: https://t.co/TMgpfcNz9f — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) July 25, 2024

Letitia James ran for office to get Trump in the leftist stronghold, and she has done that.

I’m not a lawyer, but James might win this case even though the case is corrupt. Missouri might not be the one to stop it.

However, Donald Trump has several grounds on which to appeal, but it won’t be before the election unless he can get the case before the Supreme Court.

