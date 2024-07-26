The 2024 Clown World Olympics in Paris

A man with oversized breasts and wearing freakish makeup held the torch on the first day of the Olympics, claiming he is a trans woman. The West is on board with crazy.

A woman and a man are supposed to light the flame. Instead, the Olympics went for two men, one of whom was confused.

The Olympics is turning into a circus. The Trans woman is not a woman, and what’s with the clown makeup? These leftists are erasing women.

At the same time, terrorists vandalized the trains in Paris and put them all out of operation.


