There Are NO Routine Police Stops-One Cop Miraculously Survives, Another is Killed









On April 10th of this year, Suffolk County Police Officer Christopher Racioppo was in his marked patrol car when he saw a 1999 Mercedes-Benz driving erratically with no headlights in Patchogue.

When Racioppo attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver, Jonathan Nunez of Centereach, allegedly sped off and crashed. Nunez climbed out of his car and ran into a neighboring yard, where he plunged his knife seven centimeters into the officer’s left thigh, cutting the femoral artery and a vein.

Retired Marine Guillermo Sandoval, who lives nearby, watched the scene play out and ran to the officer’s aid. He helped tie a tourniquet and get Racioppo into a police car.

Dr. James Vosswinkel, the head of trauma at Stony Brook, has said Racioppo lost most of his blood after he was stabbed. Vosswinkel credited Suffolk cops and good Samaritans who provided treatment at the scene and rushed him to the hospital with saving his life.

Nunez was charged with aggravated assault upon a police officer with a deadly weapon, driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.

Here’s a link to Officer Racioppo’s release from Stony Brook University Hospital. It’s a miracle the 31-year-old is still alive.

An NYPD officer, while simply responding to an accident, enjoyed no such wonder.

Sources said Jessica Beauvais, 32, was combative with police when she was nabbed on vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and other charges after slamming into highway officer Anastasios Tsakos, 43, as he directed traffic on the Long Island Expressway around 2 a.m.

Beauvais, who fled the scene and was arrested about a mile away, blew a BAC of 0.15 — nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08, according to high-ranking law enforcement sources.

Hours before the wreck, the 32-year-old posted a lengthy video on Facebook as part of a podcast she hosts.

Her nearly 2-hour broadcast included these vile, bitter, anti-police rants.

“Y’all like roaches,” she said. “Nobody gives a f–k about you. You’re just annoying to look at. Good, bad, or indifferent. Being honest.”

“We’re not scared of the police,” she said. “Like these songs, f–k the police. We want you to know we don’t give a f–k about you, your mama, your children, your wife. You’re nothing. You’re nothing to us — bug spray, roaches, infestation.”

In a tragic kind of irony, that would most surely escape Lebron James, Officer Tsakos leaves behind his wife and two small children, a 6-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son.

Like SCPD Racioppo, NYPD Tsakos lived on Long Island. Unlike his brother in blue, Anastasios’ “routine police stop” won’t end with a miraculous recovery. He was killed.

DRIVER CHARGED IN COP’S DEATH HAD BAC TWICE THE LEGAL LIMIT

