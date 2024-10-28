Fake Outrage Over a Dumb Joke, MSM Thinks DJT Will Lose Now

Tony Hinchcliffe made a joke that fell a little flat at the Trump rally, but hello, it was a JOKE. He wasn’t talking about the people. He was joking about the pollution on the island. He makes fun of everyone. We used to be able to laugh at ourselves. Hinchfield said Puerto Rico is a floating island of garbage. NO ONE thinks Puerto Rico is a floating island of garbage.

The criticism is coming from right and left, but they should all calm down.

“I don’t know if you guys know this, but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico,” he said, later joking about Latinos, Jewish and Black people.

“This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign,” senior adviser Danielle Alvarez said in a statement.

It Didn’t Hurt Hinchfield

His fan base online grew in response.

According to social media statistics channel Social Blade, on October 27—the day Hinchcliffe made the joke—he gained over 36,000 new X, formerly Twitter, followers.

This takes Hinchcliffe’s total number of followers on X to 307,406.

Similarly, Hinchcliffe’s Instagram followers rose by 23,763 on October 27.

Hinchcliffe responded. “These people have no sense of humor,” he complained on X. “Wild that a vice presidential candidate would take time out of his ‘busy schedule’ to analyze a joke taken out of context to make it seem racist. I love Puerto Rico and vacation there.”

A Puerto Rican Woman Obliterates the Humorless

This woman nukes the whining Democrats. They are predicting this will cost Trump the election, which shows they think Puerto Ricans are stupid. They think half the country is stupid, and they are brilliant.

Puerto Rican obliterates Democrat narrative about the joke comedian Tony Hinchcliffe told last night at the Trump rallypic.twitter.com/wCM6kcdCol — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) October 28, 2024

The MSM is shooting out headlines about how this could cost him the election. They are dreaming. He apparently lost Bad Bunny. It didn’t take much to lose him.

Two Knuckleheads

AOC and Walz pretended they were very insulted. Tim Walz is the person who let Minneapolis burn. His wife opened their windows so she could smell the tires burning. They are a couple of phonies.

AOC then tried to blame Trump for killing 4,000 people.

You’re opening for Trump by calling Puerto Rico a floating pile of garbage. 4,000+ Puerto Ricans died under him. This isn’t the comedy store. You’re using your set to boost neo-Nazis like MTG & stripping women’s rights to the Stone Age. Your “sense of humor” doesn’t change that.

Walz made up some nonsense about Trump going to Puerto Rican, insulting them after the hurricane. That never happened.

This is so ridiculous:

These people have no sense of humor. Wild that a vice presidential candidate would take time out of his “busy schedule” to analyze a joke taken out of context to make it seem racist. I love Puerto Rico and vacation there. I made fun of everyone…watch the whole set. I’m a… https://t.co/VFxHRcdv5k — Tony Hinchcliffe (@TonyHinchcliffe) October 27, 2024

These people are insane. It’s too bad the joke wasn’t funny, but it was meant to be.

AOC thinks comedy is the equivalent of being a Nazi. pic.twitter.com/VprdRdcgog — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 27, 2024

Let’s get back to laughing at ourselves.

I’m appalled that Trump has an offensive insult comic at his rally. I wish we were the more refined GOP of Reagan. Anyway, here’s Don Rickles killing it at a Reagan event. pic.twitter.com/5PA0P9VR82 — Magills (@magills_) October 27, 2024

Puerto Ricans Who Are Not Offended.

With an Irish last name and being Catholic, there were endless jokes about Irish drunks and Catholics. My Polish friend heard all the Polish jokes. They’re just jokes.

More Puerto Ricans who attended Trump’s New York City rally just issued a statement saying they were NOT offended by the joke Tony Hinchcliffe made The only people outraged are white liberals. “We like jokes… And we understand the importance of a comedian having the freedom… pic.twitter.com/a8Vch5d8q2 — George (@BehizyTweets) October 28, 2024

“I am Puerto Rican and I wasn’t offended.” he then proceeds to tell us how the only thing the media wants to do is divide people because that’s the only card they have left and that at the end of the day they’re so dishonest that they’re not talking about the Mexican joke that… pic.twitter.com/jUrEDd8QLM — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) October 28, 2024

I see a lot of non Puerto Ricans chiming in here, telling us how we should feel. Some PRicans might be offended, but I’m not. I found the joke to be humorous.I’ve lived in PR 29 years of my life and can attest to some truth in the joke, that’s why a lot of us move to the States. — FeedFermin (@FeedFermin) October 28, 2024

I have Puerto Rican family members & visit there often. The vast majority are hardworking, patriotic & resilient people w/a wickedly-funny sense of humor. Not a single one I know was offended by the joke. Very few PR Karens; it’s always the White Libs clutching their pearls. — Audie Morphy (@AudieMOrphy) October 28, 2024

I’M Puerto Rican… I honestly don’t take offense to jokes from comedians or take them too seriously—it’s their job to push boundaries, after all. At the end of the day, it’s comedy, and comedians are there to make us laugh, not to be taken literally. As long as it’s not harmful,… pic.twitter.com/YuNcRsSBcI — Doge/PuertoRico#️ (@DogePuertoRico) October 28, 2024

Here’s the full set:

Here’s the whole Tony Hinchcliffe set. In comedy, nothing is off limits, laughs are the only metric. pic.twitter.com/WDNv4TadzQ — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) October 28, 2024