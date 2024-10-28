Clown World Porn: A Harris-Walz Masturbation Ad

By
M DOWLING
-
1
21

Kamala Harris’s campaign is trying to woo voters with an ad featuring a young man masturbating. Reportedly, Reid Hoffman, the LinkedIn cofounder, is behind the pornographic Democrat ads. It does encapsulate who and what the party is now.
Republicans are NOT banning porn but would like to keep it out of the schools.

You have to excuse Democrats. They have to please their main voting blocs. It’s hard to report on some of the things Democrats do because they are obsessed with sexual matters that are usually private.

This ad is real. What did Michelle Obama say, “When they go low, we go high?”

Does the Harris-Walz campaign think this is the way to bring men back to the fold? They think men are brainless and only care about sex when voting.

In the next clip, all we can say is Samuel, what are you thinking? You can stand behind someone whose favorite word or words are MF?

The next clip does reflect reality, so we’re including it.

Harris went to P Diddy parties.

Maybe there is too much truth in this joke. A lot of Harris celebrities are also tied to P Diddy.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz