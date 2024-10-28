Clown World Porn: A Harris-Walz Masturbation Ad

Kamala Harris’s campaign is trying to woo voters with an ad featuring a young man masturbating. Reportedly, Reid Hoffman, the LinkedIn cofounder, is behind the pornographic Democrat ads. It does encapsulate who and what the party is now.

Republicans are NOT banning porn but would like to keep it out of the schools.

You have to excuse Democrats. They have to please their main voting blocs. It’s hard to report on some of the things Democrats do because they are obsessed with sexual matters that are usually private.

This ad is real. What did Michelle Obama say, “When they go low, we go high?”

NEW: Democrat groups release an ad of a young man m*sturbating in an effort to get people to vote for Kamala Harris. The Democratic Party: The party of abortion and p*rn addicts. Progress Action Fund and Defend the Vote have released a $2.5 million ad campaign with the… pic.twitter.com/r8hFYYMnJc — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 27, 2024

Does the Harris-Walz campaign think this is the way to bring men back to the fold? They think men are brainless and only care about sex when voting.

In the next clip, all we can say is Samuel, what are you thinking? You can stand behind someone whose favorite word or words are MF?

New: Actor Samuel L. Jackson says Kamala’s Harris favorite curse word is “MF” He said: “That’s the kinda President I can stand behind.” Do you think this is Presidential?

pic.twitter.com/KSSqt0j3c5 — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) October 24, 2024

The next clip does reflect reality, so we’re including it.

The Democratic Party is the party of naked men who perform oral s*x in public in front of children. If you vote for democrats that is what you are voting for. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) July 7, 2024

Harris went to P Diddy parties.

Remember in November that Kamala was most definitely a participant in the P Diddy Party’s, because ya know, that’s how Democrats roll pic.twitter.com/ka0S3IHn9m — LD Basler (@ArmaLite15OU812) October 21, 2024

Maybe there is too much truth in this joke. A lot of Harris celebrities are also tied to P Diddy.

TONY HINCHCLIFFE: “The other side has a lot of crazy endorsements: Taylor Swift, Eminem, Leo DiCaprio, Beyoncé, every day the Democratic Party looks more and more like a P Diddy party.” pic.twitter.com/BWnDt8xLTA — Autism Capital (@AutismCapital) October 27, 2024