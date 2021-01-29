Fake Republican Susan Collins plans a censure of Donald Trump

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins teamed up with far-left Democrat Tim Kaine to discuss the censure of Donald Trump after the Senate voted 55-45 not to dismiss the impeachment trial. It’s clear DJT will not be convicted with 45 Republicans voting to dismiss.

The two senators think they could use censure to bar DJT from holding office again.

It’s not likely they’re right. A censure holds no force in law when the person censured isn’t a member of Congress.

The Constitution explicitly gives Congress authority only to punish its own members, except for the power of impeachment.

Democrats and Collins think Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which addresses the incitement to insurrection, gives them the power to keep Donald Trump from running for office again. That’s a stretch.

The President didn’t incite an insurrection, and a riot by some rogue Trump supporters is not an insurrection.

If they go ahead with this, DJT should sue.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, told reporters in Washington that Collins and Kaine’s censure will “include the elements of the 14th Amendment” — a response to the Civil War that says those who have engaged in insurrection against the country cannot serve in federal office and allows Congress to enforce that provision — “that lead to disqualification from future office.”

“This is an alternative that would impose, in my view, a similar consequence but it does not require a trial and it does not require a two-thirds vote,” Kaine told CNN on Wednesday. “That’s what I have drafted.”

It will only take a simple majority to pass and they do have that.

The two are working on the wording. This is nothing more than revenge and hatefulness.

Collins opposed the first impeachment and there is a lot less to back this one up.

Are you sick of Collins yet?

