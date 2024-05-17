Fake Trial Alert! Star Witness Cohen Lied About Everything

Michael Cohen’s former lawyer, Robert Costello, continued his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee yesterday, obliterating whatever was left of delusional Michael Cohen’s reputation. Cohen waived attorney-client privilege, which is why his former lawyer is talking. Cohen told Costello that he had nothing on Donald Trump.

The clip below is very interesting if you want to listen to it, but just to give you an idea of what he says in his testimony – he repeatedly describes Michael Cohen’s lies. Michael Cohen is a congenital liar.

Mr. Costello represented him during the Southern District of New York’s (SDNY) investigation of Cohen Their goal was obviously to get Trump, but they were perfectly willing to put him in prison.

When he first spoke to Mr. Costello, Cohen told him that he was not going to prison. He said he needed an escape route and had considered jumping off the roof of a building.

Costello explained to him that his escape route was to give the SDNY attorneys, who were investigating him, any truthful information he might have that would harm Donald Trump since that is obviously what they’re looking for.

Over and over, Cohen said he had nothing on Donald Trump. At one point, he said well, I know there’s money missing from the Trump Ball, and Mr. Costello asked if Donald Trump was involved in that and he said ‘no.’ He asked Cohen if Donald Trump knew about it, and Michael Cohen said ‘no.” That’s how it went.

In addition to lying constantly and also saying he had nothing on Trump, Costello said Cohen appeared manic.

According to Mr. Costello, the DA’s office held back exculpatory evidence in Trump’s case:

Today’s Testimony

That takes us to his testimony today. Jim Hoft had a reporter at the trial today who said that Cohen admitted he had to flip on Trump, or they’d go after his wife. From all accounts, he was probably more interested in his own hide, but that is speculation.

If Cohen is telling the truth about the threat, it just makes the case look even more ridiculous.

CNN thinks Cohen makes things up as he goes along, and Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche, points out the inconsistencies throughout Cross. Cohen can’t tell the truth. He lies for the sake of lying and might not know the truth.

When You’ve Lost CNN

CNN’s legal analyst: “I don’t think I’ve never seen a star cooperating witness get his knees chopped out quite as clearly and dramatically as what just happened with Michael Cohen.”

Cohen has admitted Trump never asked him to pay Stormy. There really is no case with a star witness who lies. Actually, the other witness, Stormy, lies frequently as well.

This entire trial is a clown show.


