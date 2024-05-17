Fake Trial Alert! Star Witness Cohen Lied About Everything

Michael Cohen’s former lawyer, Robert Costello, continued his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee yesterday, obliterating whatever was left of delusional Michael Cohen’s reputation. Cohen waived attorney-client privilege, which is why his former lawyer is talking. Cohen told Costello that he had nothing on Donald Trump.

The clip below is very interesting if you want to listen to it, but just to give you an idea of what he says in his testimony – he repeatedly describes Michael Cohen’s lies. Michael Cohen is a congenital liar.

Mr. Costello represented him during the Southern District of New York’s (SDNY) investigation of Cohen Their goal was obviously to get Trump, but they were perfectly willing to put him in prison.

When he first spoke to Mr. Costello, Cohen told him that he was not going to prison. He said he needed an escape route and had considered jumping off the roof of a building.

Costello explained to him that his escape route was to give the SDNY attorneys, who were investigating him, any truthful information he might have that would harm Donald Trump since that is obviously what they’re looking for.

Over and over, Cohen said he had nothing on Donald Trump. At one point, he said well, I know there’s money missing from the Trump Ball, and Mr. Costello asked if Donald Trump was involved in that and he said ‘no.’ He asked Cohen if Donald Trump knew about it, and Michael Cohen said ‘no.” That’s how it went.

In addition to lying constantly and also saying he had nothing on Trump, Costello said Cohen appeared manic.

Michael Cohen in 2018 talking to counsel about legal pressure: Cohen: I’m NOT going to jail! What’s my escape hatch?!? Lawyer: If you have ANYTHING on Trump I can get you a deal and you’ll walk. Cohen: I swear to G-d! I got nothing on Trump! NOTHING!https://t.co/3NPMMCdejG — Good Lawgic (@TheFollowingPro) May 15, 2024

According to Mr. Costello, the DA’s office held back exculpatory evidence in Trump’s case:

In this damming video, Michael Cohen admits he doesn’t have anything on Trump He then asks his lawyer, what can I do to get outta this… Michael Cohen is a convicted serial liar… Raise your hand ✋️ if you want his ass under arrest for perjury pic.twitter.com/UTBkBrO7Uf — Chicago1Ray (@Chicago1Ray) May 16, 2024

Today’s Testimony

That takes us to his testimony today. Jim Hoft had a reporter at the trial today who said that Cohen admitted he had to flip on Trump, or they’d go after his wife. From all accounts, he was probably more interested in his own hide, but that is speculation.

If Cohen is telling the truth about the threat, it just makes the case look even more ridiculous.

CNN thinks Cohen makes things up as he goes along, and Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche, points out the inconsistencies throughout Cross. Cohen can’t tell the truth. He lies for the sake of lying and might not know the truth.

Anderson Cooper seemingly stunned how Trump attorney Todd Blanche cornered Michael Cohen on the stand — admits serial liar Cohen was caught in another lie. The Dan Goldman witness coaching must not be working out. pic.twitter.com/TcFQWtHkC9 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 16, 2024

WOW Even CNN Anderson Cooper admits if he were a juror, he’d say Michael Cohen is just making all of this up (RT) if you want this trial ended right now pic.twitter.com/NcCej7UxRc — Chicago1Ray (@Chicago1Ray) May 16, 2024

When You’ve Lost CNN

CNN’s legal analyst: “I don’t think I’ve never seen a star cooperating witness get his knees chopped out quite as clearly and dramatically as what just happened with Michael Cohen.”

CNN legal analyst: "I don't think I've never seen a star cooperating witness get his knees chopped out quite as clearly and dramatically as what just happened with Michael Cohen." pic.twitter.com/NcghETrUIJ — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) May 16, 2024

Cohen has admitted Trump never asked him to pay Stormy. There really is no case with a star witness who lies. Actually, the other witness, Stormy, lies frequently as well.

This entire trial is a clown show.

Video replay in this damming video Michael Cohen admits to all the crimes he was sentenced for, and he also admits Trump never asked him to pay Stormy Daniels The media including Fox News never showed this clip so you know exactly what to do pic.twitter.com/JBoM7qHGrJ — Chicago1Ray (@Chicago1Ray) May 13, 2024

