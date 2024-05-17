Biden Didn’t Report His Free Vacations at Billionaire’s Homes

A Soros-funded site, ProPublica, has investigated Justice Clarence Thomas endlessly for nothing. One of those nothings was his stay with billionaire friends, which he didn’t report. He didn’t have to report them, but that doesn’t matter to the leftists.

Joe Biden is not reporting his free vacations at billionaire’s homes, and ProPublica is totally uninterested.

ProPublica even won a Pulitzer for reporting legal non-disclosures meant to embarrass Originalist justices [as opposed to activist justices].

Democrats do that. They give each other awards.

According to the New York Post:

Biden took four vacations at the homes of wealthy supporters in 2023, none of which were listed as gifts on the forms signed by the president. The annual paperwork must be submitted by federal officeholders — including judges and presidents — under the Ethics in Government Act of 1978.

“If there’s a deliberate omission of a gift, an intentional lie, that can very well be prosecuted as a criminal offense,” said Richard Painter, who served as chief White House ethics lawyer under President George W. Bush.

“It just seems to me to be stupid to leave it off the form because everyone knows about [presidential] trips, and everyone’s going to ask who paid,” added Painter, who ran unsuccessfully for Congress as a Democrat in 2018 and 2022.

ProPublica is corrupt, and they got a Pulitzer for biased investigations that Democrat senators wanted.

The Bidens have traveled across the country for twenty years, vacationing in luxurious mansions worth a staggering $84 million.

Thanks to Democrat donors, Joe and Jill holiday in destinations like Nantucket, Lake Tahoe, Kiawah Island, and St. Croix.

Biden never reports any vacations, not as a senator, VP, or president. NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW!

