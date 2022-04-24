Fakeahontas Warren Is Enraged Over McCarthy Lying

Kevin McCarthy had a very bad day Friday when a New York Times audio exposed him telling Liz Cheney that he would ask Donald Trump to resign. He then lied about it or he forgot he said it. Some still hold out for the memory lapse. Others, like the hypocritical Elizabeth Warren, are berating him as a traitor and a liar.

McCarthy has resolved his problems with Donald Trump after briefly splitting with him publicly over the events of Jan. 6.

Donald Trump spoke to it during a rally Friday. Mr. Trump said that he was displeased with Mr. McCarthy’s comments in the recording but added that the two have had a “very good relationship.”

“I like him,” the former president told The Wall Street Journal. “And other than that brief period of time, I suspect he likes me quite a bit.”

McCarthy has reached out to Mr. Trump, who is out of political office but remains influential in the Republican Party and might run for president in 2024.

Donald Trump forgiving him is big!

The most ironic reaction came from the fake Indian, Elizabeth Warren, who lies as a matter of course. I’ll never forget her PowWow Chow cookbook. She pretended they were family Indian recipes. It turns out none were. In fact, one was a recipe by a French chef and a meal enjoyed by the Duke and Duchess of Windsor and Cole Porter.

“Kevin McCarthy is a liar and a traitor. This is outrageous,” Elizabeth Warren, crazy Massachusetts Democrat, told CNN’s “State of the Union.” “That is really the illness that pervades the Republican leadership right now. That they say one thing to the American public and something else in private. They understand that it is wrong what happened — an attempt to overthrow our government.”

What a clown.

You can watch the socialist Senator get on her high horse and pretend the J6 riot was an attempt to overthrow the government:

The reason Elizabeth Warren just said that “Kevin McCarthy is a liar and a traitor” is because Elizabeth Warren doesn’t fuck around and because “Kevin McCarthy is a liar and a traitor.” Boss-ass queen ✔️pic.twitter.com/4ZLC3ws6cq — Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) April 24, 2022

Ironically, as a socialist, pushing socialist laws, she is the one trying to overturn our government.

THINKING OUT LOUD

Sen. Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican who is retiring, said Mr. McCarthy might not have remembered the January 2021 conversation correctly. He seemed to be working through various possibilities on the call.

“I’m only one of two people in the history of the country who’ve been elected leaders in both the House and Senate,” Mr. Blunt told NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “I’ve never been in a leadership meeting where you felt like you couldn’t think out loud. And apparently, they have a leadership where you can’t think out loud.”

I tend to agree with him. Maybe McCarthy didn’t remember, and he was thinking out loud with the shady Cheney baiting and taping.

McCarthy wants to become Speaker, but it might not happen now. The NY Times has more tapes they are sitting on until the right moment.

Matt Gaetz is angry with McCarthy.

“While I was rallying in Wyoming against Liz Cheney … Kevin McCarthy was defending Liz Cheney among House Republicans,” Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida Republican, said on Twitter. “@GOPLeader — you should have trusted my instincts, not your own.”

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon said the audio shows that Mr. McCarthy and the Republican Party establishment were plotting to “roll” Mr. Trump.

“This is like a Shakespearean drama,” Mr. Bannon said on his “War Room” podcast.

Some see it as a small issue.

Whatever happens, I just can’t get over Lizzie Warren. She has no self-awareness whatsoever.

To conclude, Communist spy Fang Fang’s boyfriend, Eric Swalwell, thinks McCarthy is a coward. At least McCarthy’s not sleeping with a Chinese spy.

