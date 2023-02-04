False Alarm! No Massive Explosion Over Billings

M Dowling
Update: There was no explosion over Billings, Montana. The person who reported it, Dolly, probably heard noise from the jet at 6500 feet over Billings. She also saw the vapor trail from a passenger jet and conflated the two.

The balloon and lack of administrative response have people on edge.

Original Story

There are reports of a massive explosion over Billings, Montana. No one knows if it’s tied to the Chinese spy balloon flying over Montana yesterday into Friday. That balloon is now near Kansas City. The administration won’t shoot it down.

More Balloon News

CNN: A pilot reports a “DERELICT BALLOON ADRIFT” at 50,000 feet. It was just reported by the crew of a Cessna Citation private jet cruising at 43,000 feet near Kansas City.

It wasn’t a balloon adrift. The Pentagon confirmed it’s maneuverable.

Pentagon spokesperson Gen. Brig. Gen. Ryder said “another surveillance balloon” is flying over Latin America. No one has reported which country it is flying over.

The CCP lied and claimed it was a weather balloon.

Brigadier General Pat Ryder said during a press briefing at midday on Friday that the US was continuing to weigh its options and described the airship’s presence as an “unacceptable” violation of US airspace.

“We are aware of the (People’s Republic of China) statement. However, the fact is, we know that it’s a surveillance balloon.”

Biden is doing nothing about it.

“This was intentional,” a senior U.S. official said, adding that the balloon initially took off from mainland China.

Just a tad suspicious.

Path of CCP balloon.

GuvGeek
GuvGeek
6 hours ago

This is what you get with a Weak Senile Person in the White House who is likely a Compromised Traitor!

