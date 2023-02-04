False Alarm! No Massive Explosion Over Billings

Update: There was no explosion over Billings, Montana. The person who reported it, Dolly, probably heard noise from the jet at 6500 feet over Billings. She also saw the vapor trail from a passenger jet and conflated the two.

The balloon and lack of administrative response have people on edge.

We have confirmed with @MontanaDES & @GovGianforte that there have not been any explosions in, around, or across #Montana. They are aware of the video and it can not be substantiated. https://t.co/LDz0jyTC6g — City of Billings (@BillingsMT) February 4, 2023

Original Story

There are reports of a massive explosion over Billings, Montana. No one knows if it’s tied to the Chinese spy balloon flying over Montana yesterday into Friday. That balloon is now near Kansas City. The administration won’t shoot it down.

Ok, so here’s what I just caught I few minutes ago out my window. I saw a jet go by so fast and then explosion in the sky. Holy crap! Billings MT. pic.twitter.com/swr8ERC6pf — Dolly Moore (@MMtTreasures) February 4, 2023

#BREAKING #BreakingNews

Residents now reporting ‘very bright’ motionless ball of light in the sky near Billings, Montana following earlier reports of an explosion pic.twitter.com/i4AFbON0Qa — RawNews1st (@Raw_News1st) February 4, 2023

More Balloon News

CNN: A pilot reports a “DERELICT BALLOON ADRIFT” at 50,000 feet. It was just reported by the crew of a Cessna Citation private jet cruising at 43,000 feet near Kansas City.

It wasn’t a balloon adrift. The Pentagon confirmed it’s maneuverable.

JUST IN: Pilots are now reporting the Chinese spy balloon floating a few thousand feet above them. “DERELICT BALLOON ADRIFT” at 50,000 feet was just reported by the crew of a Cessna Citation private jet cruising at 43,000 feet near Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/xuOBY8xt7U — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) February 3, 2023

Pentagon spokesperson Gen. Brig. Gen. Ryder said “another surveillance balloon” is flying over Latin America. No one has reported which country it is flying over.

Pentagon Confirms Reports Of Second Chinese Spy Balloon “We are seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America. We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon,” press secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder confirmed.@DailyCaller https://t.co/IkKRhWFsyJ — Tim Gradous (@tgradous) February 4, 2023

The CCP lied and claimed it was a weather balloon.

Brigadier General Pat Ryder said during a press briefing at midday on Friday that the US was continuing to weigh its options and described the airship’s presence as an “unacceptable” violation of US airspace.

“We are aware of the (People’s Republic of China) statement. However, the fact is, we know that it’s a surveillance balloon.”

Biden is doing nothing about it.

“This was intentional,” a senior U.S. official said, adding that the balloon initially took off from mainland China.

Just a tad suspicious.

