Memphis Officer Shot in the Head by a Criminal Arrested 32 Times in 5 Years

by Jay Simmons

Memphis police officer Geoffrey Redd remains in extremely critical condition at Regional One Hospital after being shot by a career criminal inside the Poplar-White Station Library in East Memphis on Thursday.

Two officers responded to the library after a call of a confrontation with a patron. A half hour before that, a call was made as the same suspect trespassed at a nearby business.

When the officers entered the library, 28-year-old Torence Jackson Jr. of Indianapolis, Indiana, pulled out a weapon and shot Memphis Police Officer Geoffrey Redd in the head.

The other officer returned fire and fatally shot Jackson, according to abc local news. The criminal and the officers are all black.

This vicious criminal was arrested 32 times in Indiana since 2017 on various arson, drug, and intimidation charges. He should have been in prison. Officer Redd remains in grave condition after surgery. The monster is dead.