False claims of President Trump ‘losing it’ over these tweets

The Twitter mob is calling the President insane and claim he’s losing it for accurate tweets. There isn’t one insane comment among them.

Obviously, the Left claims the election was the most secure ever, and no one is allowed to disagree.

Trump tweeted: If a Democrat Presidential Candidate had an Election Rigged & Stolen, with proof of such acts at a level never seen before, the Democrat Senators would consider it an act of war, and fight to the death. Mitch & the Republicans do NOTHING, just want to let it pass. NO FIGHT!

The DOJ does know mail-in balloting is fraudulent. We know that because retired attorney general Bill Barr said it would likely be rife with fraud. Yet, he did little, if anything, to stop it.

Trump also tweeted: The “Justice” Department and the FBI have done nothing about the 2020 Presidential Election Voter Fraud, the biggest SCAM in our nation’s history, despite overwhelming evidence. They should be ashamed. History will remember. Never give up. See everyone in D.C. on January 6th.

President Trump is also concerned about the Russia hoax that seriously damaged his presidency. We agree, “Where the hell is the Durham Report?”

Trump wrote: Where the hell is the Durham Report? They spied on my campaign, colluded with Russia (and others), and got caught. Read the Horowitz Reports about Comey & McCabe. Even the Fake News @nytimes said “bad”. They tried it all, and failed, so now they are trying to steal the election!

None of that sounds crazy to us. President Trump was the only president in decades who was here for the American people. The establishment didn’t like that.

President Trump also tweeted this:

Mr. President,

The American people should know about #Iran's meddling in the U.S.

President Trump also wants a larger cash payment for suffering Americans. And he wants the pork cut out of the absurd NDAA and the Porkulus COV bill. For that, he gets reactions like this one from Tambourine.

There are false claims of Martial Law and there are reactions to that. Truth doesn’t matter. Only rumors from anonymous or fake sources matter.

