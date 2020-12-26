Joel Pollack’s epic rip into Marie Antoinette Pelosi and a Dem blatherer

The video below is soooo accurate. Speaker Pelosi, a wicked woman, wouldn’t allow any COV relief bills because she didn’t want Trump to look good — as she actually said. Now, we hear President Trump is being blamed for this absolutely awful COV relief bill and NDAA. He vetoed the NDA which tabled the COV bill which does things like make sure there is gender equality among statues.

Steve Mnuchin offered Pelosi a $1.8 trillion stimulus bill, including a $1200 direct payment. She said ‘no’ because she wanted to wait until after the election and not potentially make Trump look good.

Joel Pollack gives an epic comeback to the Dem prevaricator on the Newsmax panel with him:

.@bennyjohnson says a certain Speaker of the House should wake up on Christmas to lots of coal. https://t.co/VlT7z8v2lm pic.twitter.com/0NJoOMQGQD — Newsmax (@newsmax) December 25, 2020