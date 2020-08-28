Famed attorney Lin Wood gives an update on Kyle Rittenhouse

As we reported, prominent attorney Lin Wood has assembled a legal team that will defend the Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse pro bono.

He believes the videos prove the 17-year-old shooter acted in self-defense. He is not going to speak about the boy’s personal life at this time, but he cautioned people to ignore the rumors going around. Wood said Kyle is “a fine young boy blessed with a good family.”

Attorney Wood is working on this for free and there is a fund to help Rittenhouse.

Another lie — Kyle did not take a gun across state lines. It was his friend’s gun and his friend is a Wisconsin resident.

John Pierce and other attorneys have been engaged on Kyle’s behalf.

Rittenhouse showed no malicious intent during the day of the shooting:

