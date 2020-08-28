Portland Mayor sends a caustic letter to the President who offers him help

Mayor Ted Wheeler will not do anything to stop the violent and destructive rioting in Portland. He sees what is going on as ‘mostly peaceful protests.’ The only people he condemns are law enforcement.

In response to the President’s latest letter offering assistance, Wheeler rudely rejected it.

He wrote, “no thanks…We don’t need your politics of division and demagoguery. Portlanders are onto you.” Wheeler then claimed the President handled COVID incompetently.

“There is no place for looting, arson, or vandalism in our city. There is no room here for racist violence or those who wish to bring their ideology of hate into our community. Those who commit violent acts will be prosecuted under the law.”

The ‘protesters’ loot, set fires, and vandalize every night and the prosecutor is not prosecuting them.

He claims in the letter that “Tens of thousands of Portlanders have peacefully protested for the noble cause of fixing our broken criminal justice system [which is not broken].”

He went on about “proud progressives” who are “fighting for justice.” Then he blamed the federal officers for making matters worse.

Portlanders, according to him, are interested in coming together to solve the challenges of “systemic racism.”

What, by the way, is systemic racism? Define it for me. You can’t because we have nothing in the system that’s racist. There are some racist people. It’s not the system.

Wheeler is one with the rioters. They are his voting bloc.

Wheeler’s entire letter is fantastical. Whatever world he’s living in, it’s not the real one.

Today, I sent this letter via email to @realDonaldTrump declining his recurring offer to aid Portland by sending federal enforcement to the city. https://t.co/W85EDfriyk pic.twitter.com/CC1IWTp5k8 — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) August 28, 2020

THE REAL PORTLAND PROGRESSIVES

After 93 days of Hell unleashed on Portlanders, Wheeler plans to wait it out because they are proud progressives with oh so noble a cause.

“Wake up, mother f—ker wake up!” chant BLM in Portland tonight as they go through residential areas and shut down the streets. pic.twitter.com/DOah2d1yji — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 21, 2020

;

Black Lives Matter mob demands White people move out of neighborhood and give their homes to black people. pic.twitter.com/K2ywb899zS — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 14, 2020

Meanwhile in Portland tonight, antifa have smashed up City Hall and went inside. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/7qMDMjfs64 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 26, 2020

#PortlandRiots: Antifa set another stolen mattress on fire in a residential part of SE Portland. pic.twitter.com/Nww5V3q944 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 23, 2020