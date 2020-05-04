President rejects CDC report of 3,000 deaths a day by June 1

The New York Times posted internal CDC documents dated April 30 that projects 3,000 deaths per day from coronavirus. That is nearly double the number now.

According to the Times, the projections are based on government modeling pulled together in chart form by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The forecast is about 200,000 new cases each day by the end of the month, up from about 25,000 cases now.

The numbers underscore a sobering reality — the Times writes — While the United States has been hunkered down for the past seven weeks, not much has changed. And the reopening of the economy will make matters worse.

“While mitigation didn’t fail, I think it’s fair to say that it didn’t work as well as we expected,” Scott Gottlieb, Mr. Trump’s former commissioner of food and drugs, said Sunday on the CBS program Face the Nation. “We expected that we would start seeing more significant declines in new cases and deaths around the nation at this point. And we’re just not seeing that.”

On Sunday, Mr. Trump said deaths in the United States could reach 100,000, twice as many as he had forecast just two weeks ago.

The message, of course, is that we must continue as is or worse.

BAD MITIGATION DOESN’T WORK

However, there are businesses that could open by following mitigation guidelines. The question shouldn’t be an arbitrary decree of what is essential, but rather, what can open fairly safely, as Bill Barr has stated.

The people who should be quarantined are target groups, not everyone. What we are doing is clearly not sustainable, as Swedish officials have said.

Cuomo shouldn’t put the most vulnerable aged people in nursing homes. They need to be in hospitals. The governor and mayor of New York City should have cleaned the subway months ago as they said they would. People on subways should have worn masks months ago. That’s just for starters.

The problem with their mitigation is the way they are doing it.

Also, so far, all of CDC predictions based on the IMHE have been wrong. Their modeling is a complete failure.

PRESIDENT TRUMP DISAVOWS THE REPORT

The White House responded that the new projections had not been vetted.

“This is not a White House document nor has it been presented to the Coronavirus Task Force or gone through interagency vetting,” said Judd Deere, a White House spokesman. “This data is not reflective of any of the modeling done by the task force or data that the task force has analyzed.”

“The president’s phased guidelines to open up America again are a scientific-driven approach that the top health and infectious disease experts in the federal government agreed with,” he said.

The Times doesn’t want the government to open.

THE NY TIMES BLATANTLY LIES

The times used the opportunity of this article to bash the president and then claim SOS Pompeo is going against the intelligence reports on China.

The Times writes: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was even more explicit, saying on Sunday that the coronavirus originated in a research laboratory in Wuhan, China, where the virus first appeared.

Then they said as if it was the same thing: That conflicts with the judgment of most virologists and of U.S. intelligence agencies, which say that the virus was “not man-made or genetically modified.”

The truth is Secretary Pompeo said it was NOT man-made but it most likely came from the Wuhan laboratory in error. The Times is counting on misleading people here.