Red Pope Blessed ‘Very Catholic’ Nancy Who Then Received Communion

According to the AP U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with Pope Francis on Wednesday. She received Communion during a papal Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, witnesses said, despite her position in support of abortion rights.

Pelosi attended the morning Mass marking the feasts of St. Peter and St. Paul, during which Francis bestowed the woolen pallium stole on newly consecrated archbishops.

She was seated in a VIP diplomatic section. Then she received Communion along with the rest of the congregants. That is according to two people who witnessed the moment.

HER ARCHBISHOP TOLD HER TO STAY AWAY FROM COMMUNION

Pelosi’s home archbishop, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, has said he will no longer allow her to receive the sacrament in his archdiocese because of her support for abortion rights. Cordileone, a conservative, has said Pelosi must either repudiate her support for abortion or stop speaking publicly of her Catholic faith.

POPE FRANCIS’S VIP

The Red Pope put this woman in the VIP section. She doesn’t simply support abortion rights. Nancy supports killing fully-developed babies brutally to the moment of birth. The woman is trying to force every American to support this despite our right of conscience. And she wants us to pay for worldwide abortions.

Her path to winning is always lined with lies and anti-Americanism. She leads a party that is demonic. It’s not just for its abortion stance, but for its fascism, promotion of violence, sexualization of children, and lies.

The Holy See Press says it has “nothing to say” regarding Speaker Pelosi receiving Holy Communion at today’s Mass in St Peter’s basilica at which Pope Francis was present. She apparently reflected on her receiving communion but I can’t find her words of wisdom yet.

MD: To hear her talk about God and say she is “very Catholic” is nauseating. Her gall receiving communion is appalling. She just chooses what laws she follows in politics and religion. Pelosi makes a mockery of both. My religion is becoming a joke.

On the Feast of St Peter and St Paul, above the tomb of St. Peter, Mr. Bergoglio helped Nancy desecrate the sacrament.

This is how the Red Pope stands up for his bishops.

Pope Francis should retire. The only problem is he filled up the college of Cardinals with men just like himself. They select the next pope.

Abortion is not the deletion of a clump of cells. Abortion is the killing of a living baby. A 20-week in-womb baby is viable.

This is what you support, abortionists:

