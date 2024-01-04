Famous University Caught Discriminating Against Whites & Asians

The University of Washington has admitted that “an internal whistleblower” exposed discrimination against white and Asian job candidates in its psychology faculty.

An internal report showed a black job applicant was given a tenure-track assistant professor’s position last April despite white and Asian applicants ranking higher.

Another example of bias was when white staff were not allowed to meet with job applicants. The information was then deleted from the report to hide what they had done.

A UW spokeswoman told Newsweek on Thursday that the case was exposed when “the dean of the College of Arts & Sciences, responding to an internal whistleblower, requested an internal review of this process by what was then called UCIRO (University Complaints, Investigation, and Resolution Office) and is now the Civil Rights Investigation Office.”

As a result, the psychology faculty has been barred from hiring tenured staff for two years.

They were looking for a way to work around the Supreme Court ruling on racist affirmative action appointments and promotions.

Affirmative Action was always unconstitutional, but there were historical circumstances years ago that led some people to determine it was needed to give black people an advantage. It’s no longer excusable. We’ve had a black president as one example of why it’s not.

